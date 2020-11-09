Following a report from engineering firm Bolton & Menk, the Faribault City Council is again expressing support for a long-proposed wastewater connection to Medford.
The analysis, conducted between January and June of this year, was designed to give a comprehensive look at the system, but it also focused specifically on the projected impact of a connection to Medford.
City Public Works Director Travis Block pushed for the study because he was concerned that Minnesota Pollution Control Agency regulations could inhibit Faribault’s ability to handle expanded capacity if it connected to Medford. In addition, City Administrator Tim Murray has said that while taking on wastewater from a surrounding community could deliver a profit for the city, he wanted to ensure it wasn't at the cost of reducing available capacity for potential Faribault projects.
Based on the report, Block said the city should feel comfortable that there is plenty of ability for Faribault to adapt to the increased capacity. At peak times, that could amount to roughly 250,000 gallons of extra sewage.
Like many communities in greater Minnesota, Medford is currently reliant on an aging, undersized plant to meet its needs. In addition, the small town roughly 10 miles south of Faribault has long struggled to find qualified staff to operate the plant.
With a prime location along I-35, Medford could accommodate more business if not for its wastewater treatment issues. Currently, the city processes about 86,000 gallons a day but estimates that figure could triple over the next two decades.
Councilor Janna Viscomi suggested that the arrangement effectively represented a “win-win” for Faribault and Medford. Though it would reduce capacity, she said that by taking on Medford, the city could find it easier to get state funding when the time comes to expand the facility.
“That makes it a regional need,” she said. “It provides a benefit without any real expense to the city.”
Similarly, Councilor Royal Ross said that the arrangement would likely save Faribault money over the long run, both by keeping down operating costs and because of Medford’s additional contribution.
Medford isn’t the only local entity that has discussed hooking up to Faribault’s sewer system, nor would it be the first. In 2012, the city signed an agreement with Rice County to provide sewer services for several properties in the Roberds Lake area. Aside from city staff time, the project was mainly handled by the county, which in turn received state grants. Similarly, it’s likely that if the Medford project were to proceed, the two cities would ask the state to help fund the project in a state bonding bill.
In addition to Medford, the council had discussed hooking up to the proposed Wolf Creek Autobahn project. However, that project has been dormant since last year when developer Neal Kryzaniak lost access to part of the land intended for development.
For both projects, councilors agreed that since out-of-town residents would be using city services without paying city taxes, they would be expected to pay more than Faribault customers. Block suggested using a multiplier of 1.5, but that hasn’t been formally agreed to by the council.
Even with that additional cost, Medford City staff have estimated that hooking up to Faribault sewer would save the city millions when compared with either building a new plant or hooking up with Owatonna wastewater treatment plant.
While no state assistance has yet been requested, the project was a topic of discussion when members of the Senate Capital Investment Committee visited Faribault late last year. Both Medford City Administrator Andy Welti and Mayor Lois Nelson briefed senators on the project.
Nelson said that the wastewater connection would be a topic of this month’s council meeting but that she and Welti haven’t recently discussed the topic with Faribault. Nelson lost re-election earlier this month to Danny Thomas, who said he hasn’t been briefed on the issue yet.