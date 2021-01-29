Following a Medford City Council meeting, the staff and board of the Steele County Historical Society were surprised to see that claims were being made about their interest about a local historic site.
“There has been no real relationship between the Steele County Historical Society and the Piper House,” said SCHS Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen regarding the Daniel S. Piper New England-style home that sits just outside Medford city limits. “We do receive phone calls from people interested in learning more about the house, but apart from that we don’t have a relationship with it.”
During the Monday meeting in Medford, business owner Brad Price with Right Size Storage discussed with the council his desire to purchase the privately owned property on which the home sits, demolish the house, expand his mini-storage business from the lot next property and potentially annex it into Medford. During his discussion with the city, Price said he had received word from the historical society that they have no interest in the house and they expected that it would cost millions to refurbish the home. While the barn is visibly collapsing on itself, the house is still livable and currently listed on the market for $145,000.
According to Hinrichsen, however, there has been no communication between the historical society and Price or his business.
“We have had no communication with Mr. Price and the reason why he used our name is known to him and him alone,” Hinrichsen said. “I’m disappointed someone would use our name in that way.”
Price told the People's Press that he had not personally spoken with anyone at the Steele County Historical Society. He said it was a member of his staff and he was unaware who they spoke with at the historical society. According to Price, they plan to request a letter from SCHS to “get the permission” to demolish the house.
While SCHS did shepherd a grant to have an engineering study performed on the building on behalf of the Medford Historic League a few years ago, the society hasn't played a direct role in the property. Furthermore, Hinrichsen explained that historical societies have no authority over historical properties in their region.
“We have absolutely no say in what can or cannot be torn down,” Hinrichsen said, adding that the house was added to the National Registry in 1975. “Even the National Registry does not have much legal hold on these sites as most people might think. It’s a wonderful way to highlight and showcase history behind a property, but the idea that once one is registered it’s a protected property is simply not the case. It can be altered, it can be changed, it can be demolished.”
While there are potential tax benefits for being listed on the National Register, Hinrichsen said even those come with restrictions. The tax credits are available if the property owners keep the design of the building the same as when it was originally built and also encourage renovations using similar material that would have been found at the time the building was first constructed.
“The only thing that really happens (if a building is demolished or changed) is that it would be removed from the registry and it would no longer qualify for any benefits tax-wise the owners could get,” Hinrichsen said. According to Hinrichsen, it is the barn section of the Piper House that makes the building unique and historical as it is connected to the home. If the barn were to be removed, the home would no longer qualify for the registry.
While people have in the past suggested the idea of the historical society purchasing and managing the Piper House, Hinrichsen said it does not make financial sense for the nonprofit. Aside from the house being quite removed from the main campus of the History Center, Hinrichsen said it is just not in their wheelhouse at this time.
“It is a private property, and my own personal hope is that someone is able to purchase it and continue it on as a residence,” Hinrichsen said. “There are a lot of things one can do to renovate and bring old properties up to code and make them safe while still keeping the historic aesthetic and look that makes the property special, and I believe that it is great for local area and wonderful for the economy, but I do not view the role of the historical society as being one that tells people and areas what can and cannot be done.”
As an organization as a whole, Hinrichsen said there has never been a formal discussion or stance taken on the future of the Piper House property.
“Our role is not one of a watchdog to ensure nothing is ever done,” Hinrichsen said. “We don’t have that kind of authority or power.”
Another offer on the property is currently on the table, with the interested private party planning to renovate and keep the Piper House standing.