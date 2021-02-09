Over the last two-plus years, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose has been receiving almost daily phone calls from national media outlets looking for a quote regarding one of the most shocking tragedies to hit the small, rural area of southern Minnesota.
Dateline NBC was just one of the latest media outlets to run a feature on Lois Riess, the Blooming Prairie woman who shot and killed her husband, David Riess, in March 2018 before driving to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and befriending Pamela Hutchinson, eventually murdering her in the same fashion the following month. The murders sparked a nationwide manhunt for Riess which led to her arrest in a Texas bar. She pleaded guilty to both murders and was convicted in August and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in her husband’s death on top of her already life sentence for the first-degree murder of Hutchinson.
The national media dubbed Riess the “fugitive grandma” and sparking several exposes – including Dateline’s two-hour long special that aired on Jan. 29. While producers attempted to include Rose and his office in the program, the sheriff said they received the same answer he had given everyone else.
“I’m just not interested,” Rose said. “I don’t need to go on national media to explain what we did and how we did it just to show our staff we appreciate them. I don’t see any benefit to doing it.”
Most importantly, Rose said, he didn’t want to be a part of any additional stress and hurt more attention to the events could bring to the Riess family.
“It would be different if the family had all been involved in this telling of the story and they wanted to have their input included, by all means then I would be more open to contributing some of the stuff we were involved in,” Rose said. “But if the family is not ready to talk about it, than I sure am not going to talk about it. It’s about being respectful for a family that has lost two people because of this.”
The Riess case is far from the first tragedy Rose’s office has come face to face with, specifically when it comes to the fallout and heartbreak certain cases can leave behind in the forms of victims and surviving family. Rose said his office prioritizes these individuals each and every time, never giving out more public information than necessary in order to protect these people from being continually re-victimized.
“We’re always going to side with the victim or the surviving family to make sure that their interests are taken care of – ultimately that is who we are responsible for, so we need to keep that in mind and use empathy,” Rose said. “Sometimes empathy is hard with law enforcement because you see so much tragedy it can be easy to get callous about it, and I don’t ever want to do that.”
But what can law enforcement do to prevent becoming numb to tragedies that have a lasting effect on the public? Rose said it all boils down to one thing: breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.
“It is just making sure our staff is OK,” Rose said. “Now more than ever we are really focusing on making sure that the mental health of our staff is good and healthy, and part of that is reinforcing the fact that with all the stuff we deal with, it is OK to not be OK, it is OK to talk to someone about it, and it is OK to ask for help.”
Growing up with a deputy for a father, Rose has been around law enforcement throughout his entire life. Rose, who has been the sheriff for six years, said he can distinctly remember the paradigm shift less than a decade ago when he realized that something needed to change to ensure the safety of his deputies and the community they serve.
“We were going through a period of time where we were dealing with a lot of really bad calls and a lot of tragedies,” Rose said. “For me being administrative and knowing how it wore on me, I know it was doing the same to the people involved.”
Rose said it became clear the days of the “old school cop” method of not talking about things had to be left in the past. Over the last several years, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has implemented several programs to help address the mental health needs of their personnel, including a state-recognized peer support group as well as one of the only chaplain programs in the region. Both programs provide deputies with an outlet to process their feelings following a difficult call or day on the job.
“I think making sure the mental health of our staff is good and they are able to process this stuff not only helps them do a better job, but I think it helps them react better to help the families and people involved in these cases,” Rose said. “It’s breaking the stigma of the old school cop, but I think it’s important to recognize that once you do that, once you create a culture within law enforcement where it is the norm to talk about mental health, you just going to overall have a better office, better staff, and be able to take care of your community better.”
“I’m definitely an old cop and in a lot of ways still considered ‘old school,’” Rose laughed. “But not when it comes to this.”