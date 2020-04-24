Anyone running errands along 26th Street Tuesday night may have noticed an unusual traffic jam near Hemlock Avenue, as cars lined up for over half a mile to enter the McKinley Elementary parking lot.
With schools closed, and distance learning now officially set to run through the end of the school year, visitors weren’t leaving their cars. Instead, they were circling slowly through the school’s pick-up and drop-off loop — windows down, some playing music or talking into megaphones — saying a passing “hello” to teachers and staff.
In the fourth week of distance learning, Principal Justin Kiel said his staff came up with the idea for a “cruise through” in order to give students and teachers a glimpse of each other — and of McKinley.
“We had thought about doing a parade and going to kids’ neighborhoods. Then, we ended up not doing it because of the governor’s stay-at-home order,” said Kiel. “Comments from kids and staff saying how much they miss school made us change our format — we felt like we needed kids to physically come by the building.”
While the event was scheduled to last from 6 to 6:30 p.m., Kiel said that the last car didn’t leave until almost 7 p.m. At one point, he even considered calling the police to explain why traffic was backed up all the way north along Hemlock and out onto the busy 26th Street thoroughfare. Some parents said they crawled slowly along for 30 minutes before making it to the school’s entrance off of 22nd Street.
Still, when they got there, families were all smiles. Many held signs thanking staff, hand-colored or drawn by students. One sign read, “The kids miss you, but the parents miss you more.” Another had a black-and-white print out of the student’s pet dog, which he wanted to share with the educators who were standing spaced out in front of the school.
“A lot of kids came out through the sunroof,” said Kiel. “They would stand in there or parents would have all the windows down. We had signs that said, ‘Honk if you miss your teacher,’ or ‘Honk if you love McKinley.”
Although distance learning has been a challenge, the principal added that Tuesday night’s “cruise through” ranks within the top five moments of his education career, in terms of reminding him of his reason for being in the field. Apart from missing their own students, Kiel added that educators are in “a people business,” used to working with dozens of children and colleagues each day.
"Your life is interacting with people,” he said. “Teachers spend over half of their day doing non-teaching things — they are social workers, they are parents, they are nurses. It’s been interesting for our staff to try to take that back a little bit, and serve that virtually to kids.”
While Kiel said the school has no set plans for another “cruise through,” he has gotten feedback that teachers and families would like to do it again. He added that staff members are also looking into ways to do a send off for fifth-graders, who will move onto the middle school next year, while complying with the necessary social distancing guidelines.