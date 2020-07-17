Owatonna Police are looking for a man they say hit another person in the head with a hammer.
According to Owatonna police, officers found the victim on June 29 bleeding from a gash to the head. An investigation revealed the victim was approached by a man police have identified as Kevin Jackson, 54, of Owatonna. Jackson reportedly demanded payment for a $5 debt, but the victim didn’t have the money to repay the suspect.
Jackson reportedly wanted the victim to do some wiring work on his truck; the victim refused. Jackson left and allegedly came back and struck the victim on the right side of the head with the hammer.
As a result of the assault, the victim received several stitches above his eye. Kevin Jackson has not been located and remains at large.
A warrant has been issued for Jackson’s arrest on the charges of second-degree assault and third-degree assault. Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Owatonna Police at 507-444-3800 or the Steele County Tip Line at 866-878-7964.