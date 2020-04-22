A 71-unit apartment building featuring a contemporary exterior — one that raised concerns among area residents — should soon sprout from the ground after the Owatonna City Council gave the revised look its blessing.
The council approved the change in a 6-1 vote during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Council member David Burbank opposed the request. Burbank, who represents the Third Ward where the development will be constructed, agreed with residents that the new design clashes with the overall look of the neighborhood.
Developers of the Riverwood Landings Planned Unit Development, to be located along Lemond Road and Riverwood Drive, first received approval in November to construct a three-phase housing development that will add up to 235 units, ranging from market-rate multi-family apartments to senior living. Brad Spitzack, the developer, has already constructed a four-plex on the site along with the senior housing cooperative Morehouse Place.
“The developer had a certain design to the building that got approved last fall, but wanted to change that design,” said Troy Klecker, the city’s community development director.
Klecker said that the new design features a more “modern” look, including a flat roof and a “boxy” exterior. Prior to the meeting, the city received a petition from Ann Barker signed by residents of the neighborhood – as well as several people outside of Owatonna – asking that Spitzack stick with the original design plans to “help preserve the character of the neighborhood.”
The petition also requested that the council reject the “prefab, industrial-looking” design and assure that the units remain market rate and not “transition to Section 8 housing.” Klecker said there is no discussion of the development having any income limitations or subsidies that would come with the federal government assistance program.
“I think the neighbors are concerned about whether [the new design] will fit in to the look of the neighborhood,” Klecker said. “But that is very subjective – a person’s opinion on whether it fits in or not.”
There were also comments regarding issues surrounding the development such as the number of units included in the project and the increased traffic, but Klecker explained that those elements were approved by the council previously.
“This only came before the council because of the design change,” Klecker said. “Everything else had already been approved in the fall.”
Klecker said that the development project fits in with the city’s long-term plan to fill housing needs.
“The new high school will definitely draw people – specifically families – into our community and we want to be prepared for that from a housing standpoint,” Klecker said. “It is a high priority to the city to fill the housing needs. Whenever we can add any type of housing, that is going to help all-around.”
Klecker said that the exact timeline for the Riverwood Landings development project is not set in stone, but added that Spitzack has expressed wanting to begin construction in 2020.