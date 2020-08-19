While the pandemic has closed many public spaces and gotten people to stay home, the American Red Cross is encouraging people to get out and donate blood.
Close to 2,700 Red Cross blood drives had to be canceled nationwide as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in 86,000 fewer blood donations, according to a March American Red Cross press release.
As restrictions ease and hospitals open their doors once again to elective surgeries, the demand for blood has increased. Several government agencies have released statements encouraging volunteers to continue to donate throughout the pandemic, as the need for blood never truly stops.
Many local residents are hearing this call and signing up for appointments. In fact, many local blood drives appointments have been completely booked up.
“We have really been stressing the importance of making an appointment, because if a blood drive has a full appointment schedule then we aren't able to take walk-ins,” Caroline Olstad said. Olstad is the Account Manager in the Donor Recruitment Department, she helps plan blood drives in a three county region -- Rice, Steele and Dodge County. She works with the blood drive sponsors such as businesses, churches and schools.
“It kind of worked out in the beginning because hospitals had their elective surgeries put on hold, so the hospitals, because they were being cautious, the need for blood was a little bit lower during that time,” Olstad said. But as the summer hit and elective surgeries were once again permitted the need for blood also grew.
Olstad says it's been tricky to find places open to hosting a blood drive, with many former locations are still closed or employees are working at a reduced capacity.
A pandemic was not going to stop Associated Church in Owatonna from hosting its blood drive. On Aug. 25 it hosts its second blood drive since the pandemic’s beginning. The Rev. Coqui Conkey was not reluctant to host the drive, pointing to the fact that having blood available is an essential service.
“I trusted the Red Cross and their personnel to put in really good precautions,” Conkey said.
Standard safety measures, such as wearing gloves, using sterile collections sets for every donation, prepping donor’s arms with antiseptic scrub and completing a mini-physical to ensure each donor is healthy have been the procedure pre-COVID.
The Red Cross has implemented additional safety measures to ensure the drive is as safe as possible. Everyone’s temperature will be checked as soon as they arrive. Hand sanitizer will be provided before entering the donation site. Masks are a must for donors, volunteers and staff, one will be provided if the donor does not have one. Red Cross employees are supposed to be extra vigilant when it comes to disinfecting surfaces and equipment and beds will be socially distanced from one another. Staff will have a health assessment prior to the blood drive. In addition, no guests are permitted at the drive.
“As of right now our blood supply is in a good place, however we want to make sure that stays constant as possible, because blood is perishable,” Olstad said. Red blood cells have a shelf life of 42 days, plasma a year and platelets five days, according to the Red Cross. She anticipates things might get more difficult this fall, as many sponsors are high schools and colleges.
“About 20% of the blood that the Red Cross collects comes from young donors like high school and college students,” Olstad said.
Many schools are in the process of finalizing their back-to-school plans and thinking about how students will safely return. Distance learning and restricted access to school buildings have become the norm. This may impair the ability for these educational settings to sponsor drives. However, Olstad says she is working with schools to still have a blood drive in some sort of capacity, whether it be at the school or in a different location in town. She added that the Red Cross is anticipating that schools nationwide will cancel their blood drives as the pandemic continues to take its toll.
“Of course that would take a huge toll on our blood supply,” she said.
Are volunteers and donors reluctant to participate?
There are a number of reasons why a person may need a blood transfusion that can not be paused because a pandemic is going on. Patients with sickle cell diseases, cancer and car crash victims all need blood transfusions.
“Those continue, so the blood drives need to continue as well,” Olsatd said.
Blood donations have been considered an essential service throughout the pandemic. Major government agencies such as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have made statements encouraging people to donate blood during the pandemic.
“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said in March on NBC.
Sponsors typically collaborate with Olstad to help find volunteers to staff the blood drive registration table and canteen. Olstad points out that many volunteers tend to be a part of the age group more vulnerable to COVID-19. She says it's been a bit of struggle to find volunteers for the drives and that they are always looking for volunteers.
But it was not difficult for Associated Church to find volunteers. Conkey says they will have three or four volunteers at a time to help out.
“Mostly I think people are looking for a reason to be out and something to do and an opportunity to talk with each other,” Conkey said.
So far, many local blood drives have been completely booking their available appointments. The Aug. 25 blood drive at Associated Church has all of the appointment slots booked. Conkey says they simply posted the event on Facebook and directed people to register through the Red Cross. Donors just fell into place, similar to their previous drive.
“I think people that are regular blood donors have already determined that it’s already a really important thing that they give the community and are willing to take the necessary precautions of wearing a mask and not congregating to wait, not minding that people take their temperature and are just really willing to participate because it’s already something they are committed to doing,” Conkey said.
Red Cross implements more safety measures and added incentives to donate during the pandemic
The Red Cross is currently testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, they will continue to do so through Jan. 15, 2021. Some carriers of COVID-19 are asymptomatic so testing helps reveal exposure to COVID-19, though it's not meant to be a diagnostic test.
“I've been with the Red Cross for three years and I’ve never seen an incentive like this that was so popular amongst people,” Olsatd said. Since offering the antibody test, appointment numbers have gone up and they are seeing a lot of first time donors or people that have not donated in a while, she added.
The blood is sent to the lab to be tested for multiple other conditions. About seven to 10 days after, donors can go online and check their results, according to Olstad. A positive antibody test indicates a potential exposure to COVID-19.
The Red Cross is also collecting convalescent plasma from COVID-19 survivors. This plasma may contain COVID-19 antibodies that can attack the virus, and therefore might help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
If people have received a positive COVID-19 test and are fully recovered, the Red Cross encourages them, if interested, to donate. The Red Cross began collecting convalescent plasma in April and has since collected thousands of donations from COVID-19 survivors and distributed over 23,000 plasma products nationwide to hospital, Olstad says.
Olstad says the demand for this type of plasma has over doubled in the last month and plasma products are being distributed faster than they are coming in.