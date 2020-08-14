Naomi Jirele has turned a dull wooden fence in Owatonna into a lively wildlife scene, complete with two bucks, a sunset and some spruce and birch trees.
After working on the mural for about a month, the Owatonnan is ready to put on the final touches including some more trees in the tree line, a fallen stump and some rocks. A coat of sealant will help preserve the work against weathering. She has worked on the mural for about a month, on pleasant weather days and during her free time.
“It's definitely taken me a little longer than I expected,” Jirele said, who often works on multiple creative projects at a time.
The mural is up on a privacy fence on the property of homeowner Sue Britt. Britt heard about Jirele’s work through her granddaughter. Inspired by the design on a birthday card, Britt asked Jirele to paint a 16.5-by-6 foot mural featuring two deer. Britt’s family members are deer hunters so that is why they went with the wildlife scene.
“We all like deer,” Britt said, adding that she is happy with the way the mural turned out.
Jirele says she enjoys helping people bring life to their visions, whether that be doing the creative work for them or teaching them how to do the work themselves.
“I love helping people,” she said.
Jirele began her mural project by building a relationship with the homeowners, just like she does with clients of other commissioned projects. This is an important part of the process because she wants to be sure she is the homeowner or client what they want.
“Building a relationship with my client is a really big deal to me, you know it's almost like I’m just building my family,” she said.
She then looked for reference pictures and started planning which elements to incorporate in her design. Next she made a really rough sketch of the design and showed it to the clients for approval. Finally the paint was applied to the canvas. Jirele finds painting to be therapeutic, although she says designing is the best part of the process.
Jirele says her grandmother was the person who helped develop her artistic side. The two were really close while she was growing up. They did a lot of crafts together and her grandma taught her how to sew among other creative activities. They both also share an interest in nature and helping people.
“I am kind of just living out some of her legacy,” Jirele said. “I feel like this is just a continuation of what I gained from her as a child.”
Today Jirele is flexing her creativity in other ways by hosting private art parties, helping school-age kids with art projects, teaching barn quilt community education classes and volunteering her artistic design skills for the Little Theatre of Owatonna sets. She loves helping people get creative themselves.
“If you teach somebody then they just grow that much more and they can feel that ownership themselves,” she said.
She and her husband also run a business -- The Creative Coach -- repurposing items. They are known for their spool designs. They take old wooden spools, the kind that electrical companies use, pull them apart and make them into tables, clocks, stools and other customizable revamps. They also have their family coaching certification.
“We really like helping families but at the same time I liked utilizing projects and art for anything,” she said. “Whether it be therapeutic for a family or just somebody wants something done.”