The 2020 Steele County Dairy Princesses will be the talking about the importance of dairy in diets at the upcoming Drive-In Dairy Days at the Steele County Fairgrounds during the last weekend of June. The dairy princesses are, from left to right, Kylie Kruckeberg, Sam Fredin, Lilly Zollner, and Katelyn Rysavy. (Photo courtesy of the Steele County American Dairy Association)