BLOOMING PRAIRIE — A new strategic planning committee for the Blooming Prairie School District met for the second time this week to begin sifting through community feedback gathered earlier this fall.
Superintendent Chris Staloch put out a five-question survey to students, staff and residents in an effort to gather input after stepping into his new role this summer, and has now brought on representatives from those same groups to read over responses and communicate key points to district leadership.
To that end, almost a dozen members of the committee came together Wednesday evening at the high school to read over resident and staff responses — both adult questionnaires posed the same questions — work in groups to pick out key themes and recurring answers, and then write those on the corresponding post-it notes scattered throughout the media center.
Staloch was there as an observer, and also recapped at the beginning the purpose and goals that had been established at the group’s first meeting on Dec. 12.
“We want to make sure that we take the data and come up with some common themes, and set that direction for Blooming Prairie Public Schools. That’s our purpose and our goal,” he told those assembled.
Each table included a packet of every response to one of the five survey questions, and for the next hour small groups rotated around the room combing through and rewriting frequent answers. Staloch explained that the committee’s next two meetings — on Jan. 6 and 14 — would likely look much the same, and that he hoped the team would be able to craft a kind of summarized vision by the end of that latter session. He anticipated that this output would then be brought to the school board at its Jan. 21 meeting.
As far as the reasoning behind the questionnaire, Staloch said going through this planning process was important to him in his first-year on the job.
“In the summer, I met with a couple area superintendents and asked them what they thought was important for a new superintendent coming in to do, and they felt strategic planning was very important,” he recalled, saying the surveys he put out were modeled after some of the questionnaires others had done.
The prompts were all open-ended and included things like, “What do you see as needs for the future of Blooming Prairie schools?” and “What should Blooming Prairie schools be known for?” Staloch added that there were two versions — one for students, which the committee will review at a future meeting, and the one being combed through Wednesday night, which was sent out to staff and community organizations.
Although the questionnaires were distributed through multiple channels, many of the adults who had come back to serve on the strategic planning team said they wore multiple hats to begin with.
“We both have kids that are currently in school and have been through the district,” noted Erik Vigeland, the schools’ technology coordinator, who was going over surveys with counselor Nancy Worke during the meeting.
While Worke has a strong connection to Blooming Prairie Public Schools, she added that it was important to get feedback from people with varying levels of involvement in the district, given the size of Blooming Prairie and the importance of its educational institutions to town life as a whole.
“The heart of any small town is its school. A lot of activities take place here, and it brings a lot of people into the town,” she explained. “It’s a reflection of the community.”
Vigeland added that engagement in the district, even from residents who maybe aren’t parents or staff, was apparent in last month’s state football championship win.
“The district saw the support from everyone this fall,” he said. “When you have thousands of people show up to a football game, it’s not just about the game.”
In addition to getting the idea for the questionnaire from peers outside the district, Staloch noted that, when he was first hired on as superintendent, board members had emphasized setting goals and creating a vision for the future was something they were looking for in a candidate.
Over the summer, he added that the board itself held a special meeting to lay out specific aims for the district in the coming years — goals that he said would be reviewed and likely adjusted to meet the community feedback gathered from this fall’s surveys, once analysis of the responses is complete.
While Staloch said there have been other strategic planning committees at junctures in the past, he noted that this group is entirely new.
“We asked the chamber of commerce, we asked the education foundation, staff and school board members [to participate]. We did ask some students who were involved in student council and other things in the district,” he explained, of forming the group. Although membership now totals nearly 20, he said, “I haven’t turned anyone away yet.”
Following the strategic planning committee’s work, Staloch said key ideas from the surveys will likely be brought up and discussed by the school board at its next meeting, which will take place Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. The board meets in the media center at Blooming Prairie High School, 202 4th Ave. NW.