After multiple property donations to the city of Owatonna that have served a variety of purposes, a new park area in the city will be named in honor of the Nass family.
The Nass Woods is located along Rice Lake Street East near the Daikin Soccer Complex. The Nass family consisted of Ralph and Josie Nass, parents to Collene, Eileen, Roger, Susan, Fred, Theresa, Allen, Rosemary and Mark.
Beginning in 2016, the children of Ralph and Josie began donating pieces of property from their parents’ estate to the city. While they are happy to see the land put to good use, the oldest son of the nine children admits that it was a relief to be finished with the property.
“My dad died over 20 years ago and he had no will, but by the end of his life he had purchased many rental properties throughout Owatonna,” said Roger Nass, adding that the siblings came together to eventually fix up and sell off all the property. “Trying to settle your parents’ estate for over 20 years gets to be a bit much, we were ready to be done.”
As the rental properties were slowly sold off, Nass said the the only remaining piece of the estate left to be addressed was the 20-acre farm and wood property just a short distance from downtown. In 2016, the family conveyed about 16.5 acres to the city to be transformed into what is now the site of the Daikin Soccer Complex, which officially opened for play in 2020. When the Nass kids were growing up, however, it was the site of the family’s lucrative strawberry fields.
“We had five acres of strawberries at one time that was a lot of work. We raised them, sold them, picked them for people, let people come pick them, and all us kids would share the profit,” Nass said. “In fact, the money I made from the strawberries got me through three years at a private college.”
Nass said a soccer field seemed to be the perfect fit for the former site of where he and his siblings both worked and played hard. He noted that soccer being a sport that is enjoyed by children from all walks of life adds a special sentiment to the property.
The original property donation came with the family home, which Nass explained the family agreed to donate to the city once his brother no longer lived in the residence. Following the death of his brother in 2020, Nass and his siblings handed the home over to the city and allowed the fire department to use the house for a controlled burn.
“Doing a house burn like that is crucial, it’s really invaluable to our training,” said Ryan Seykora, the department’s assistant training coordinator following the practice burn in August. “In our training sessions, we try to duplicate what you would actually encounter on a call, and you just can’t really do that without there being an actual fire.”
The family then had only 3 acres left of the estate, which Nass described as a beautiful wooded area with the Izaak Walton Creek running through it. Knowing the property wasn’t buildable, Nass said allowing the city to use the property for their park and trails system seemed to be the most logical fit.
The only conditions the family requested were for the property to remain in the park system for perpetuity and to name the new stretch of wooded park land in honor of the family name as the Nass Woods.
“What are the chances you would have this nice stretch of land to add to your green belt just one mile from the center of the city?” Nass said. “It brings a real value to Owatonna, and now the family name can live on.”