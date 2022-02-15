Many people have struggled emotionally throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but perhaps this is especially true for students after spending a significant time learning from home away from their peers. Teachers at local elementary schools are trying some new approaches to learning in an effort to foster a joy, increase student engagement and expand their social and emotional learning.
Integrating social and emotional learning, or SEL, in health and physical education can help students navigate and process many challenges they will face each day. Some physical education teachers are unsure of the best way to introduce SEL into their programs, but nevertheless the elementary teachers in the Owatonna district are doing just that.
By laying the foundation for elementary students on how to work through situations — such as problem solving and working through failure through tasks as simple as putting on cross country skis, roller skates, following directions, safety and working with others — is how the elementary physical education team is working together to instill social and emotional learning in their students.
“It is so important for elementary students to know that they have a choice and ownership in their reactions to different situations,” said PE Teacher Dustin Thorson. “They might not always get it right, but they have the opportunity to retry and learn through their struggles.”
Before the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thorson noticed a woman walking along the trails with her granddaughter, using what he described as a peculiar mode of transportation.
Thorson learned they were using a Norwegian kicksled, and he thought it would be a wonderful addition to winter activities for the kids. Through a grant from a Steele County organization, they were able to purchase 10 of the sleds, which arrived not long ago.
“We were able to take them out and the kids loved them,” Thorson said.
Kicksleds, or “sparks” as they’re commonly called in Norway, consist of a chair mounted on a pair of runners that extend backwards, similar to that of a dogsled. Historically, kicksledding has been a popular racing sport in Sweden throughout the late 1800s and early 1900s. Today in the United States, especially in Minnesota, it’s an excellent means of traveling over the snow.
Along with the new additions of the kicksleds, students had the opportunity to try skiing and snowshoeing during their daily PE classes. Sara Ihrke, PE teacher at Lincoln Elementary, said they do their best to foster independence with all of the students in their classes by allowing them to learn through trial and error.
“We retrofitted the skis a little bit and color coded them so it was easier for the students to figure out which ski goes on what foot and the proper straps to use,” Ihrke said. “We’ve been able to expose them to so much and all of these outdoor activities have been great for them.”
Students, teachers and their families had a school-wide celebration at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre last week to get the kids on the ice. They have been practicing their skills in roller-skating, and at this Four Seasons they were able to transfer those skills to the ice.
“It was a wonderful activity and they had a wonderful day on Friday,” Ihrke said. “The older kids were helping the younger ones, and the younger ones would eat that up. It really helped them in their confidence.”
Teachers agree that getting kids outside and active this year has been a little bit of a challenge with the cold temperatures and high winds, especially when it comes to having to share some of the outdoor equipment with other elementary schools. With weather being unpredictable at times, it is complicated for the schools to share snow equipment when they all want their students outside, learning and engaging whenever the weather is nice.
“We’d love to be in a place to have adequate equipment like sleds and skis for all students in all the schools,” Thorson said. “It’s tough to get the grants, but our PTO has been wonderful in helping support these things, and we think they realize how important these things are to all the kids in the district.”