ELLENDALE — As the lunch crowd began to trickle in Monday at the Ellendale Café, the town mayor took up his spot behind the grill to cook for his constituents.
“It’s my little joke,” laughed co-owner Patti Carlson. “I say, ‘You literally have the mayor serving you.’”
Carlson and partner Russ Goette, who took over as mayor in 2016, have been running the restaurant since mid-January. The pair had been looking for a place of their own for a few years, and had even approached former owner Judy Davidson in the past. When she was finally ready to sell, Carlson and Goette jumped at the opportunity.
“We’d worked in the food industry when we lived up in the Twin Cities, and enjoyed working together,” explained Goette, of their decision to go into business. “We figured this would be a good fit, and decided it would be something we could probably do for the rest of our lives.”
Although Goette was born and raised in Ellendale, he left temporarily to live out west and in the metro before moving back to town with Carlson. While Goette has spent the majority of his career in construction and Carlson has worked primarily in the medical field, he said running the restaurant is now their full-time job.
Carlson added that it’s a little bit of a family affair, noting that Goette had relatives who were bakers at the Ellendale Café back in the day.
“Russ mentioned at some point that he started coming here in 1963,” she explained. “That’s a long time.”
As owners, she said their goal is to keep the café’s traditions alive — updating the menu with a few new ideas, but continuing to make a lot of the business’ longtime recipes.
“This place has been here for years,” said Carlson. “People get used to what they like, and you want to keep things as much the same as you can.”
As more customers entered for lunch on Monday, Carlson also fell into her role at the front of the house. She would take an order, grab a drink and then pass the ticket off to Goette in the back. Once the order was up, the pair would switch again. The mayor would come out from behind the griddle and hand the plate off the Carlson, who would take it out to the table.
As the pair tag teamed around the restaurant — complete with wood paneling, wallpaper and a view into the kitchen — Carlson described the business as a mom-and-pop shop, which she added has already been a draw for visitors from out of town.
“We’ve had people all the time that will be driving through and say, ‘We don’t eat anywhere else. We specifically look for the mom-and-pop restaurants,’” she explained. “Russ and I do the same thing when we’re out and about. It’s good to know people have an appreciation for that.”
While the new owners have kept a lot of things about the café the same, one of the biggest changes they’ve made is extending the business’ hours. Carlson and Goette now stay open for dinner three nights a week — a new venture for the restaurant, but one that Carlson said caters to people coming home after work and wanting a convenient meal.
“We have a liquor store, we have Casey’s General Store and then there’s us,” she explained, of the options for food and drink in Ellendale. “People have said it’s nice not having to drive here and there to go out to eat.”
The Ellendale Café is now open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Carlson posts the restaurant’s daily specials and other updates on the “Ellendale Café” Facebook page.