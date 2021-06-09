Owatonna Middle School students Norah Kath and Tanner Smith took home the Kyle DeKam Leadership Award during the last day of school last week.
Owatonna Middle School recognizes students who have demonstrated leadership skills with the school’s highest pinnacle award. Candidates for this accolade are nominated by their middle school peers based upon demonstrated leadership. The leadership award is granted to passionate students and leaders who have shown personal responsibility as well as a desire to support other students.
In late May, Blake Davison, Naomi Delarosa, Ayoub Farah, Nora Kath, Hannah Parrish, Joey Poole, Tanner Smith and Emery Vick advanced in the award process out of 17 nominees. From there, the students interviewed with the KDLA Committee, which is composed of local community, school board and DeKam family members. Kath and Smith were announced as this year’s winners at the ceremony, which was livestreamed into the school’s classrooms for all to watch.
“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, they will forget what you did, but people will never forget the way that you made them feel,” Kath said, adding that she strives to live by this idea every day.
In all of her extracurricular activities she has leadership and kindness at the forefront of her mind. When she leaves school she wants her teachers and classmates to remember her as a strong leader and someone who puts others before herself and makes difference. She went on to thank her teachers for their support, her family and for those who nominated her.
Next, Smith stepped up to the mic and thanked the DeKam family, his mentors, teachers, coaches and parents for pushing him to do his best. He said it was an honor to be named as one of the recipients of the award.
“I’d like to leave you with a quote from Douglas McArthur that helped me figure out what leadership means to me, ‘A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent,’” Smith said.
The ceremony began with a welcome speech by Middle School Principal Julie Sullivan, followed by performances by the choir, jazz band and orchestra. Past student winners also shared their words of wisdom with the younger students.
Each winner receives $200 to donate to a charity of their choice. The other finalists will also be given $50 to donate, thanks to a private donor.
The award honors late Middle School Principal Kyle DeKam who died in July 2012 after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma two years prior. DeKam worked in the Owatonna school district for 24 years as a teacher and principal. Before he died, he challenged his family to find a way to give back, leading them to establish the award in his name.