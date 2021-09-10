The Owatonna Foundation will celebrate Owatonna Foundation Week Oct. 3-9 and invites the public to join in the festivities.
The week celebrates all that has been accomplished in the past 63 years through the generosity of the Owatonna community and their support of the Owatonna Foundation whose mission is: “to improve the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, recreation, and education.”
“We are very excited for this year’s Foundation Week. For 63 years, through the incredible generosity and vision of many civic minded citizens, businesses and organizations, the Foundation has made a positive impact on the quality of life for everyone who lives in Owatonna. From the beginning, the Foundation Trustees, alongside our local citizens, have worked to create a community that we can all be proud of. A place that will serve both the Owatonna citizens of today and be a legacy for our children and their children in the future.” said Tom Dufresne, Foundation President.
Established in 1958, the Owatonna Foundation has enhanced Owatonna with a focus on capital projects. Some of the projects financially supported by the Foundation have included: the Central Park Bandstand, the Parks and Trail System, Soccer Complex, Softball Diamonds, Steele County Fair, Hospitality House, Owatonna Public Library, ISD #761, Homestead Hospice House, River Springs Water Park, the Steele County History Center, Owatonna Arts Center, Community Pathways, “We All Play” Miracle Field, Let’s Smile, and many others. Since its beginning, over 270 projects, and more than $12.5 million dollars has been invested into the community.
On Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 5-9 p.m., the Foundation will host its first “Oktoberfest’ at Mineral Springs Brewery (MSB). Enjoy authentic German music provided by the Brian Raichle Band. Food will be available from Minnesota’s Original Brat Dogs and the Pretzel Wiz. Tickets are only $10 and include one free beverage from MSB. Space is limited so get your tickets early from Foundation Trustees, the Foundation office, Tri M Graphics or online at Owatonnafoundation.org. Tickets will be available at the door if supplies last.
Tuesday will also feature a T-Shirt Toss at the Girl’s Sand Volleyball Game held at Lava Burgers and is sponsored by Court Sports and More. Cheer on the girls during their Homecoming Week festivities and see if you can “score” a t-shirt to take home!
On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Foundation will host their Legacy Luncheon at the Owatonna Country Club to honor those donors who have included the Owatonna Foundation as part of their estate plan or contributed through the “Living Legacy” program. The luncheon will also feature the presentation of the “Spirit of the Community” Award.
This year, the Owatonna Foundation is departing from its usual criteria while identifying the “Spirit of the Community” Award recipients. At the Foundations’ annual meeting in June, the Trustees voted to recognize the entire community of Owatonna as this year’s “Spirit of the Community” Award benefactor.
In reflecting back over the past year, the Trustees were overwhelmed by the entire community’s response and the outpouring of care and support regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. While we have not yet seen the end of the pandemic and its effect on all of us and our community, the immediate and focused response of many businesses, individuals, organizations, and health care providers helped to alleviate many of the struggles faced by our local citizens.
Owatonna has always had a long history of service to others and an unmatched philanthropic spirit. If something needs to get done, the citizens of Owatonna will rise up and see a successful conclusion to any challenge that faces us. We are grateful to Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (OACCT) President Brad Meier for his willingness to share Owatonna’s steadfast journey through the pandemic and to OACCT, which will house the award on behalf of our community and its citizens.
The Legacy Luncheon is by invitation only and RSVPs are needed by Sept. 24. If you received an invitation and are interested in attending, call our office at 507-455-2995.
Thursday, Oct. 7 will feature the “Breakfast for Professionals” at the Owatonna Arts Center. Nancy Zallek, President and CEO of the Mankato Area Foundation (MAF), will be the speaker. Nancy dedicates herself to building a community of individuals who believe in the strength of giving while supporting the work of the nonprofit sector.
This event is by invitation only, but if you are a professional in the areas of insurance, banking, law, or financial planning and would like to attend, call our office at 507-455-2995 to reserve your place.
“We invite everyone to join us for a great week of activities that celebrates the Owatonna Foundation-your Community Foundation. The Owatonna Foundation is more than granting funds to worthy projects, it’s about investing in the ideas and visions of the people in our community to ensure a better Owatonna for all of us now, and in the future.” said President Tom Dufresne.