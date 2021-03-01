After almost an entire year of working from home, people are experiencing a new type of cabin fever: the longing to return to an office.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a substantial amount of people found themselves working in their pajamas as office buildings closed up to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. While some people reveled in the new work lifestyle, others found it difficult to adapt. For Kim Purscell, president and founder of Etiquette Matters LLC, she was not someone built for working full time from her living room.
“I had my office at home for a long time, but most of my training was on site at universities or at Shattuck where I was going into those classrooms,” said Purscell, whose business specializes in equipping individuals of all ages with contemporary social skills, confidence and competitive advantage through appropriate etiquette. “With COVID, all of my training went back to all Zoom and I was at home all day.”
Purscell worked strictly from home until May, when she officially decided that working from home was just simply not for her. Instead, she was able to land an open space at the Owatonna Area Business Development Center – formerly known as the Owatonna Business Incubator – and she could not be happier.
“I have this beautiful, bright office with lots of windows and décor that is just fresh and really pleasant,” Purscell said. “It gives me an opportunity to really focus which I didn’t have at home because it was so easy to get distracted with things like wanting to do the laundry.”
Looking for separation between home and work is a trend that Bill Owens, executive director of the center, is anticipating to see rise as the seasons change. After a year of working from home and various COVID-19 restrictions, Owens said people are eager and ready to leave their house.
“Things are never going to be exactly the same, but we’re getting closer than it’s been,” Owens said. “People are starting to recognize that definite advantage of leaving work at the office, but when the office is at home it’s difficult to do that.”
Realtor Justin Ohnstad with ERA Gillespie Real Estate said he has been starting to notice an uptick in individuals looking to rent office space in recent months, especially as more children prepare to return to school in-person full time.
“As kids are going back to school, the work-from-home parent also kind of wants to get away as a lot of them have just been making due with their coffee table as their office space,” Ohnstad said. “As things are starting to relax and people are starting to get more comfortable with what the workforce is like today, I think a lot of people are just wanting to get some structure back.”
Ohnstad said most available commercial buildings that could house office space are currently on the “for sale” basis, but most people looking to change their “work from home” status are usually just looking for a desk and Internet access. Ideally, Ohnstad believes that a community space for at-home businesses should be included in Owatonna’s future.
“I think we need some sort of office condo where people can pay a desk fee to have access to a printer, the Internet and a desk to work from,” Ohnstad said. “It’s an interesting concept and I do believe there is room for that in Owatonna, because while the future of business is obviously different in light of all we’ve learned the last year, I don’t believe the structured work environment of being in a physical office space is ever going to fully go away.”
At the Business Development Center, the office space Ohnstad described is fully realized, though often at max capacity as it is now. Owens said they still do their best to try to connect those looking for an office space to other available areas in town, but the center’s model is a winning one for Owatonna.
“It’s a variation of co-working space with shared amenities without having to pay for an entire building,” Owens said, adding that those renting office space at the center also have access to a break room and conference room as well as other shared amenities. “With technology we have today you can do a lot more things than we used to be able to do, you don’t have to be domicile to one place anymore.”
For Purscell, she said the space she rents allows her to fully separate her home life with her work life, which is beneficial in every way.
“It has really helped in my productivity a lot and when I go home then I’m home,” Purscell said. “Some people do extremely well working from home and are very disciplined with their time and focus, but that’s not me, it’s just not for everybody.”
As Owatonna continues to grow, specifically in the downtown district, Ohnstad said growing the Business Development Center and having additional similar facilities would only benefit the town and its many at-home businesses.
“There are high volumes to what we have going for the future in our community,” Ohnstad said. “I think it could really benefit us and be progressive to have some sort of office condo set up downtown, especially with all the requests we are starting to see with people looking for a little more than just a cubicle, but a little less than an entire complex.”