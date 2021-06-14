It was only a few years ago that business owner Nicole Arndt believed she had found the “dream building” for her retail store.
When she first moved in to the historic Zamboni Building at 303 N. Cedar Avenue, Arndt was over the moon to introduce Urban Loft to downtown Owatonna. Since then, Arndt has embarked on the Box Babes business collaborative with other downtown businesses, but her desire to grow has not stopped there. Following the April closing of Kristi’s Clothing just next door, Arndt was presented with the opportunity to expand her business by a couple hundred square feet.
“I was concerned when I found out Kristi was leaving,” Arndt said, noting that she already misses having her next door business neighbor. “I feel that Owatonna needs more retail and more little unique shops and fun interesting places to go to, so I didn’t want to see that space sit empty or have it be lost to something other than that.”
Arndt said she quickly began conversations with the building’s owner about a possible expansion. Because the owner was planning to refurbish the space regardless, Arndt said it naturally worked out to plan to cut a hole in the wall and add the space as an additional room to her own.
“I’ll be moving the clothing in there for the most part so it’s all together and a little bit more easily shop-able,” Arndt said, though she added that she plans to still sprinkle some pieces throughout the rest of the store to help create a story as people shop. “It will take up a big chunk of change to add that much more clothing into the store, so I’ll be focusing on that the last half of this year, but after that when I free up space in the current store I will be able to focus on bringing new stuff in, like pet and baby themes.”
Arndt is no stranger to change. Though she is not exactly moving into a new space, this will technically be Arndt’s sixth retail space, albeit it is simply expanding her current one. Arndt first began her journey in the retail industry in 1996 with her store Arnold Hotel Antiques and Gift Shoppe, located in the old Arnold Hotel which has since been torn down and replaced with Arrow Ace Hardware.
In 2002, Arndt moved her business to Faribault when the Owatonna location sold. Her Faribault store, Farmhouse Primitives, stayed open for two years until Arndt jumped on the opportunity to relocate to the Medford Outlet Mall as Mustad Seed Primitives. She ran that store for five years until she sold it, only to return again five years later.
It was in 2014 that she officially opened Urban Finds and Bistro, also in the outlet mall. In 2018, however, Arndt made the decision to close up shop following the drastic decline in traffic at the outlet mall. Though she was emotional about the decision, it didn’t last long when Arndt was contacted by the owner of the Zamboni building about an opening and she was able to move in as Urban Loft only a few months later.
As an Owatonna native and a big advocate for a strong downtown, Arndt was ready to continue her legacy as a one-stop retail shop providing décor, clothing, accessories, seasonal items and more.
If everything goes as planned, Arndt said she is optimistic about an August opening for the new addition to her business. In the meantime, she said she’s excited to be part of the “mess” that the downtown construction is bringing over the next few months.
“I love downtown and I am so excited about all the changes that are coming with the hotel and the apartments and streetscape,” Arndt said. “I know it’s going to be a tough year for a lot of us going forward, but I really believe the outcome is going to be worth it.”