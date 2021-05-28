COVID-19 cases and close contacts within the Owatonna School District appear to be trending in the right direction, Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad said this week.
The state’s safe learning plan remains in place. Gov. Tim Walz updated the mask mandate, initially leaving out guidance for schools, but later provided further clarifications on masks' continued use within schools. There are still a number of students that are not vaccinated.
“The way that the safe learning plan reads … is we will be expected to wear masks in school, during the instructional day up through Friday, June 4,” Elstad said.
Starting June 7, a teacher work day, the district will be changing its model to follow the business sector’s response, meaning optional masks for staff when they are in the building. The regular academic school year will have ended by then, as the last student day is June 4 for Owatonna students.
Masks will be optional during summer school for the district’s six through 12th grade students, in particular high school students with their credit recovery program, Elstad noted. The district is waiting for additional guidance on how to move forward for its kindergarten through fifth grade students.
“Graduation will be completely maskless this year or mask optional. Now remember we're going to be outside,” Elstad said.
Owatonna High School graduation is scheduled for June 6 on the football field. An inclement weather date is set for the following Monday.
Medford school officials have also made a similar announcement regarding masking policy updates. Medford High School graduation is May 28 in the high school gymnasium.
“We would encourage folks to still wear a mask as there will be a lot of people in the gym (during graduation). We highly recommend that if someone has not been vaccinated, please wear a mask,” a Medford Public Schools message stated.
The Minnesota Department of Health and Department of Education have eliminated mask guidelines for graduation ceremonies. However, masks are still required during the day and while riding on school transportation. Mask requirements do not apply for parents or students during afterschool activities, sports and other extracurricular activities.
Steele County's 14-day county COVID-19 case rate per 10,000 residents is at 29.65 and the week prior it was 35.43, according to MDH.