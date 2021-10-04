Law enforcement are currently searching for a Faribault woman who escaped from custody in Steele County last week, according to court documents.
Tawna Marie Johnson, 46, is facing a felony charge for escaping while held in lawful custody during a felony case.
According to court documents, Johnson started in-patient treatment on conditional release from jail at the Gables Recovery Home in Rochester following a June felony charge in Steele County District Court. She started her treatment on July 2 and reportedly finished treatment on Aug. 16, transferring to a sober living program.
On Sept. 9, Johnson was placed on a re-engagement plan due to missed programming, urine analysis and admitting relapse, according to court documents. After the plan was initiated, Johnson allegedly continued to miss programming.
Court records show Johnson was admitted to Hennepin Healthcare for hospitalization on Sept. 21 and was discharged on Sept. 24, where she returned to her sober living program, which recommended Johnson enter a higher level of care. The program then allegedly reported that Johnson officially left housing sometime between Sept. 26-27 and had not reported back for programming.
Johnson’s probation officer reportedly attempted to contact her, but never received a response. Her current whereabouts are unknown at this time and she has not posted unconditional bail or turned herself in to the Steele County Detention Center.
A warrant was issued Sept. 29 for her arrest on escape from custody charges.
Johnson was originally charged on June 3 in Steele County District Court with two felony counts of fifth-degree drug possession and one misdemeanor count of possessing a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, a Steele County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop the previous day on Interstate 35 after the vehicle Johnson was a passenger in failed to signal a lane change.
At the time of the traffic stop, Johnson had a warrant out for her arrest in Steele County, according to court documents.
Deputies took an inventory search of the vehicle before it was towed and located a box that Johnson allegedly identified as belonging to her, providing the deputies with the code to unlock it. The box reportedly contained 1.15 grams of methamphetamine, 0.65 grams of crack cocaine and 0.91 grams of marijuana. Deputies also located drug paraphernalia and a “brass knuckle” knife, according to the report.
An additional 2.75 grams of methamphetamine was allegedly located in the trunk of the vehicle.
Johnson was originally released from jail on June 10 after posting conditional bail of $10,000, agreeing to complete treatment, submit to random testing and keep the court informed of her current address. Her next court appearance in this case is scheduled for Nov. 15.