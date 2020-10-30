Tuesday is the final day for Owatonna school district residents to decide whether or not they support two funding requests to fund the district’s operational costs.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad has reminded voters to flip the ballot over because the district’s levy questions are on the ballot’s backside.
The first question asks for a renewal of the district’s current operating levy, which will be expiring in June 2021. The homeowner of an average-priced home of $175,000 would see a tax increase of 50 cents per month in 2021 with an inflation adjustment, an Owatonna Public Schools new release says.
The money will be used for classroom instruction, supplies and staffing among other operating expenses.
The second question asks for an increase in the district’s operating levy that would be phased in first starting in 2022 and then again in 2025. The tax increase on an average-priced home would be about $10 per month, according to the district.
“We are asking our community to consider reinventing at $300 per student, which means we’re going to phase in that impact for the next 10 years,” Elstad said.
Funds would help maintain programming, appropriate class sizes and career/technical opportunities for students into the future. This second question is contingent on the first question’s passing.
“If question one passes and question two does not, we’ll have to go back out again next November to ask because just the renewal is not sustainable financially for us as a school district,” Elstad said.
Elstad said the district has already cut millions of dollars in a “shared approach.”
About 14% of the district’s funding comes from property taxes and local sources, the rest comes from state and federal government, according to the Owatonna Public Schools Finance Facts website. However, state funding has not kept up with inflation and the cost of education over the years, said Amanda Heilman, director of finance and operations. If state funding had kept up with inflation, Heilman says the district would have received an additional $3 million last year alone.
If the questions are not approved, the district will face at least $8.5 million in total budget cuts from 2020 through 2023. This would result in increased class sizes, teacher layoffs, cuts to various support services, cuts to academics, activities, athletics and music programs.
However, if both of the requests are approved the district will still make $5.25 million in cuts from 2020-21 through 2022-23 as part of the shared approach.
“If question one and question two were to pass, it provides us financial stability for the next 10 years up through the 2030-31 school year,” Elstad said.
More information about the levy questions can be found at www.isd761.org/our-district/levy. A tax impact calculator can also be found on the levy website.
Two building bonds have passed since the 2013 operating levy passed, but those funds can only be used on building and facility projects and not on operating expenses.
The questions voters will see on their ballot are:
Q1: The board of Independent School District No. 761 (Owatonna Public Schools), Minnesota has proposed to renew the existing referendum revenue authorization of $482.90 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation, that is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2020. The renewed referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2020 for taxes payable in 2021 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.
Shall the renewal of the expiring referendum revenue authorization proposed by the Board of Independent School District No. 761 (Owatonna Public Schools), Minnesota be approved?
Q2: The board of Independent School District No. 761 (Owatonna Public Schools), Minnesota has proposed to increase the School District’s referendum revenue authorization by the following amounts per pupil for taxes payable in the years specified:
$300 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation, for taxes payable in 2022 through 2024
an additional $300 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation, for taxes payable in 2025 through 2030
The proposed new referendum revenue authorizations would be applicable for nine (9) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.
If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the new referendum revenue authorizations proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 761 (Owatonna Public Schools), Minnesota be approved?