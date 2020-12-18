The scraggly branches of a tree reach down into the dirt below instead of into the sky, a strange sight to behold. You may have passed by the latest addition to Mineral Springs Park and thought, what is that?
The upside down tree is the start to a nature play area, a type of playground that incorporates nature, vegetation and the natural landscape into play. The tree, which was removed from the golf course, has been planted several feet into the ground near the park’s back parking lot.
“It’s an area where kids can connect with nature, and hopefully begin to develop a level of care for the natural world and become stewards of the earth,” said Jessica Abrahams, Owatonna Parks and Recreation administrative technician.
Abrahams, along with a committee including a local artist, park maintenance manager and a preschool teacher have been working to organize the new play area. They plan to develop the area more as time and resources allow.
Unlike a standard playground, the area will be built with natural objects instead of metal and plastic. There are several benefits to nature play, according to Abrahams. Nature play encourages children’s creativity, imagination and development. Other benefits include improved cooperation with others, better focus, reduction in stress, extended play time outside and more physical exercise.
“Research indicates that, when children play and learn in nature, they do so with more vigor, engagement, imagination, and cooperation than in wholly artificial environments, and that symptoms of attention deficit and depression are reduced,” according to The National Wildlife Federation.
The area also provides for an inexpensive playground with recycled materials.
“I think, nature play area is going to allow kids to maybe play more independently, which you actually don't see a whole lot of these days,” Abrahams said. “Hopefully this area will allow them to play independently and use their imagination.”
Future plans for the park include stumps of various heights to help kids practice their balancing skills while jumping from one stump to another. Other stumps can be used for tables and chairs for kids to play on.
“We're also hoping at some point to add a water feature. So it'd be like a little stream that will go through there. Kids will actually be able to turn it on and off themselves with a pump,” Abrahams said.
Future plans involve building mountains, bridges and creating a space for kids to build forts with the various materials found in the nature play area. Abrahams reminds the public that it is never too late to teach children or even adults to appreciate and connect with the outdoors.