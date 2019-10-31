OWATONNA — The cases of a father and daughter charged with killing an Owatonna man and burying his remains in a shallow grave in West Virginia were sent over to the McDowell County Grand Jury last week.
Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chisago City, Minnesota, is being charged with first-degree murder of John Tomas McGuire. Amanda McClure’s father, Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Kentucky, and Anna Choudhary, 32, of Boone, North Carolina, are also being charged with first-degree murder.
At the time of McGuire’s disappearance in February of this year, the victim was in a romantic relationship with Amanda McClure. McGuire was the father of six children, three of which reside in Owatonna.
During a preliminary hearing for Amanda McClure on Oct. 22 in McDowell County Magistrate Court, probably cause was found to send the case to the Grand Jury. Larry McClure was also scheduled for a preliminary hearing that day, however he waived the hearing.
Choudhary’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for November.
The McClures and Choudhary are charged with the killing of McGuire on or around Feb. 14 and with burying his remains at Larry McClure’s residence on Skygusty Highway near Welch, West Virginia.
Although the victim did not live in West Virginia, “the crime did occur in McDowell County,” according to Trooper K.M. Saddler with the West Virginia State Police.
“This was not a random act of violence,” Saddler added.
McGuire’s remains were found on Sept. 24 after State Police officials received information which led them to his body.
In the criminal complaint, Saddler stated that Amanda McClure, Larry McClure and Choudhary “did commit the willful, deliberate premeditated homicide of John McGuire.”
The three also “knowingly and willingly concealed the remains” of McGuire in the shallow grave at Larry McClure’s residence, according to the court documents.
According to the West Virginia State Police sex offender registry, Larry McClure was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in July 1998. His victim was a female between the ages of 6 to 12. He served 17-and-a-half years in prison for the sex offense crime.
In addition to the murder charge, the McClures and Choudhary are also facing conspiracy charges.