OWATONNA — It was about a year and half ago when a drastic change rearranged the layout of the Steele County Fairgrounds forever.
In October 2018, demolition crews began tearing down the fence on the north side of the racetrack located on the fairgrounds. This was Phase One of what the fair board called “reconfiguration,” with the intention of eventually completely removing the track to open up more space and possibilities for the future of the fair.
During the 2019 Steele County Free Fair, the area that was once the north end of the track was instead filled by a free dog show, activities from the Renaissance Fair, and, perhaps most notably, the bar/lounge tent known as the Steele Saloon.
Now, with the next fair only 164 days away, the members of the fair board are beginning some serious conversations about the fate of the opposite end of the track. While the north end was designated for more vendor and activity space, the plan for the south end of the racetrack has always been to create additional parking.
During the monthly fair board meeting on Thursday night, board member Josh Prokopec shared layout designs of what the new parking lot could potentially look like. The space in the layout showed a 224-by-576 foot gravel parking lot that would run alongside 18th Street SE.
Construction on the south end won’t start until after the 2020 fair due to the schedule of Steele County’s crews, explained Fair Manager Scott Kozelka. During Phase One of the project, the fair worked collaboratively with the Steele County commissioners, county administrator, and county engineer to make the project a reality.
Parking has always been an obstacle for the fair and fairgoers alike. Over the years, the ball fields on the east side of the fairgrounds have been opened up to paid parking. If there was rain, however, the fields would have to be closed off so as to minimize damage to the fields when the grounds are wet.
Board member Gene Fisher, who helps manage the parking during fair week, requested that the fair board consider establishing an area for additional handicap parking, whether it be on the new parking lot or in an already existing area now that more parking will be available to them.
“Our handicap parking is just scattered all over the grounds, but none in any one particular spot,” Fisher explained. “It would be nice to at least consider the possibility of having an area that is designated as handicap parking. Maybe that is something to think about on that south end.”
The board members were in agreement that additional handicap parking should be made a priority with the construction of the new parking, but the details of the entire reconfiguration of the south end is still a work in progress and will be discussed with the county in the upcoming months.
While Phase Two of the project becoming a reality for the fair with the removal of the south end of the track this fall is exciting for the fair board, the members of the board shared concerns about the condition the north end was still in, feeling that perhaps Phase One hasn’t yet been completed.
The crew at the fair had hoped that there would be grass in time for 2019 SCFF, but due to an unusually wet summer the area remained in its state of dirt. Though the rain at the very end of the week did cause some muddy conditions for the new area, fair staff reported little complaints over the new area.
For the fair board, however, they aren’t interested in having the dirt be a forever deal.
“One of the things that I’d really like for us to concentrate on is what we’re going to do [on the north end] this spring,” Kozelka said at the meeting. “We need to figure out as a team what we’re going to do, because more and more people that we talk to every day that want to come to the fair and we have to have a plan on how we’re going to set it up.”
Kozelka provided a couple options from bringing in more dirt, planting grass, and using recycled asphalt to cover the area that was once the north end of the racetrack. He also stated that there is an option of bringing in additional paths throughout the area.
“I think the whole north end should be black top,” said board member Doug Meier, who manages the Steele Saloon. “It takes our impervious thing back away, though.”
Board member Jim Abbe disagreed and explained that the weather last year didn’t give them an opportunity to see any grass grow, to which Meier agreed. Abbe suggested that the fair bring in black dirt and give it another summer to see if they can get grass to grow in the area before making a different decision. Treasurer Tim Arlt stated that if they could get two to three inches of topsoil over the north end that it could make a big difference in grass growth.
With a general agreement by the fair board members, the decision was to see if they could bring in more good dirt for the north end and try reseeding the grass. Kozelka stated that he planned on calling Costco to inquire about potential black dirt currently being removed from the construction site of their future distribution center just north of 18th Street SW.
Phase Three of the reconfiguration project will involve the removal of the east end of the track. Timeline and discussions for that part of the project have not yet been set.