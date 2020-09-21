Keeping officers safe in the line of duty is a priority of the Owatonna Police Department, regardless of whether they have two legs or four.
Thanks to a nonprofit’s K-9 program, OPD K-9 Officer Vegas will be the recipient of a bullet- and stab-proof vest. According to a press release, Vegas will receive the vest as a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Vegas is a 2-year-old German shepherd who has been a member of the OPD since August 2019, working alongside his handler Officer Casey Martin. Vegas came from Slovakia and is part of the original German shepherd heritage and has been certified by the National Police Canine Association. Vegas provides services in both patrol work and narcotics detection.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide these vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the nation, according to the press release. The potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 is custom fitted for each recipient and since its inception since 2009, the organization has provided over 4,004 vests in all 50 states. The estimated value of the donations is $6.9 million, with each vest estimating roughly $1,700 to $2,300. Each vest comes with the five-year warranty.
In August, Martin told the Owatonna City Council that once Vegas reached 20 months-old that he would be fitted with a Kevlar vest that he would only wear for specific calls. He said because the vest is hot and heavy, it is not ideal for Vegas to wear at all times.
The vest Vegas will receive will weigh about 5 pounds.
The program is open to K-9 officers that are at least 20 months-old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. According to Vested Interest, there are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the nation.
It had been about two years since the OPD last had a K-9 unit prior to Vegas joining the department. During the time without a local K-9, the OPD frequently requested K-9 services from Rice County or the city of Faribault. According to Chief Keith Hiller, the department was able to fund the Vegas’ acquisition and training through various forfeitures.
Capt. Jeff Mundale said Vegas’ vest, which OPD expects to receive before the end of the year, will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”
In July, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office was able to revitalize its K-9 program after nine months of aggressive community fundraising. Deputy Willow, a 2-year-old German shepherd, also from Slovakia, works along partner and handler Deputy Caleb Buck to provide tracking and narcotics services. Sheriff Lon Thiele said his office received approximately $31,000 in donations from individuals and business throughout the county to bring back the program. A forfeited vehicle was also outfitted as the new K-9 squad car.