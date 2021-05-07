Neighbors to the north of a Clinton Falls Township quarry are concerned about damage to their ponds and homes, which they say has been caused by blasting at the site as the quarry expands closer to them.
The issue is coming to a head as Minnesota Paving and Materials’ conditional use permit for the quarry, in operation since 1994, is up for renewal at the Steele County Board next week.
“I’ve had concerns about the quarry as it started coming further north for a number of years,” said Chet Macht of 1476 NW 36th Street, only a short distance from the current northern edge of the quarry. “As they are blasting they are breaking up the shell rock that separates our ponds from the river.”
Macht is one of three neighbors to the quarry that has a private pond on their property. Across the street from him, Steve and Steph Mielke at 1385 NW 36th Street have been watching their pond – referred to as Kaplan’s Quarry – significantly drop in the short time they have owned the property. Steph Mielke said they have lost at least five feet of water since last fall.
“I’m sure there’s probably a drought that’s impacting it, too, but something is not right,” Mielke said, noting that they have been making the water levels as the decrease with flags along their property. “I don’t want to shut down the quarry, I just want to make sure that what they are doing is safe for our homes.”
Representatives from Minnesota Paving and Materials nor the county Planning and Zoning Department returned requests for comment.
The Steele County Board will consider the renewal of Minnesota Paving and Materials’ conditional use permit Tuesday. The Steele County Planning Commission is recommending approval of the permit renewal with 25 conditions that include providing blasting data from a maximum of three seismographs to the county Planning and Zoning Office and that the company is required to replace neighboring wells that may lose service as a result of the mining.
The Planning Commission’s findings of fact state that the houses on the adjacent properties were constructed after the quarry began operations, but permit conditions include hours of operations and dust control to reduce the potential that noise, dust and blasting can create an annoyance for the residents. There is also a prohibition on an asphalt plant’s placement to prevent an annoyance to the nearest houses, according to the findings of fact.
“Steele County has not seen a correlation between proximity to mining and the valuation of houses,” the findings of fact state.
Man-made earthquakes
The neighbors say the concerns they voiced to the Steele County Planning Commission Monday fell on deaf ears.
“When they blast, which they do every week once it gets warm until it gets cold, it shakes our entire house like an earthquake, but they just keep telling all of us that it meets the requirements on the Richter scale,” Mielke said.
According to state guidelines, blasting cannot cause conditions to exceed a 1.0 on the Richter scale, which is comparable to a large bomb used in World War II.
Mielke is not alone with the feelings of an earthquake hitting her home during the blasting at the quarry. In a letter sent to the Planning Commission, Kellyanna Moore at 3016 Northridge Lane NE states that her 14-year-old home has experienced cracks throughout their home, including in the foundation, as a direct result of the blasting at the quarry. She also experienced a crack in a mixing valve behind the shower that flooded into the basement.
“The plumber informed us this is the type of plumbing failure seen after earthquakes,” Moore wrote. “These repeated blasts are ruining our home … [the company] has never offered to repair our cracks. Our home cannot take the damage of these continued man-made earthquakes.”
Mielke said their home has also experienced cracks in their walls, deck and cement floors in the garage – all of which they believe are a result from blasting at the quarry.
Falling water levels
Aside from the reverberations neighbors say they can feel every time they blast, Mielke said they have also been asked not to be on certain areas of their property during blasting. One time, Mielke said materials came showering onto the south side of their property that could have easily hit someone if they were there at the time.
“They only tell us one hour in advance,” Mielke said, expressing frustration about how the blasting is limiting her family’s use of their own property that they often open to the public for fishing and other recreation.
The 38-acre pond itself, making up the entirety of the Mielke’s backyard, is one of the biggest points of concern. As the water levels have continued to drop, the family has had to add steps to their deck that used to meet the water, they can no longer freely jump from their dock to swim, and are now worried how it will impact the ample fishing that has always been around.
Across the street, Macht said the creek made of the overflow from the Mielke’s pond has become stagnant water. Macht’s own pond – which is also fed by underwater springs, has yet to be impacted, but he is worried it is only a matter of time.
“Our ponds are all the same – old rock quarries that are spring-fed,” Macht said. “They are busting up these underground channels and I have a feeling that is changing how the quarries are fed. I’ve been voicing my concerns to the county since 2007, but all I’ve been told is there is nothing they can do because the quarry has the permits and have followed state guidelines.”
According to Justin Ohnstad, a realtor at ERA-Gillespie Real Estate in Owatonna who sold the Mielke’s their current home in 2019, if the ponds on these properties dry up or turn into more of a swamp it could have a large impact on the property value.
“It could have a sizable impact on the value of those properties because it’s about the use and the enjoyment of the property,” Ohnstad said. “When that home was on the market the pond was the selling feature.”