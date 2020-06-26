Despite some unexpected rain, the Truck to Trunk event at Community Pathways of Steele County went off without a hitch, unloading 350 federally funded food box kits to anyone in need during a two-hour span Friday.
With 100 boxes left at the end of the event, the food shelf portion of the organization — known as The Marketplace — continued throughout the day to hand out the food boxes that contained 11 pounds of frozen meat, 25 pounds of fresh produce, and 15 pounds of dairy products, including 2 gallons of milk. No registration was required to receive the assistance.
The event is a part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, a federal program established to assist farmers, ranchers, and consumers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two trucks from the Channel One Food Bank in Rochester arrived Friday morning with the pre-approved boxes of food, finding a line of cars already in queue.
Community Pathways staff, volunteers, and the Owatonna Police Department — including the Explorers — organized and manned the event, loading the food boxes into the back of the vehicles in a steady-flowing production line.