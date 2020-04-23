Property owners can rest a little bit easier as they juggle their bills — they now have more time to pay their taxes.
During a special meeting Thursday morning, the Steele County Board of Commissioners approved a one-time temporary abatement of penalties for late property tax payments for the first half of 2020 and extended the date that late payment penalties begin to accrue from May 16 through July 15.
According to Board Chair Jim Abbe, this is a direct response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel confident that I can speak for the other commissioners when I say that this is probably one of the easiest decision we’ve had to make,” Abbe said. “It’s clearly a priority – there’s a large segment of the population not only of individual households but small business who, through no fault of their own, are being directly and negatively impacted by the pandemic.”
The commissioners first began discussing a grace period for property taxes earlier this month, directing County Administrator Scott Golberg and Treasurer Cathy Piepho to research the overall impact delaying the payments and penalties would have on school districts and cities within the county. Piepho had told the board April 10 that most jurisdictions reported that they have enough cash flow to abate the payments for up to 60 days if necessary.
“We are fortunate that we are in the position where we do have the money and the reserves and the short-term cash flow to cover this through July, these are taxpayer dollars we’re talking about, their reserve money, their businesses that we’re in charge of looking over,” Abbe said, adding that he has heard directly from local small business owners urging the county to move forward with a property tax relief resolution. “This is one of those areas now that they can hold off on paying until July and not have to worry about a penalty hanging over their heads so that they can maybe cover some other expenses.”
Payments for the first half of property taxes are still due May 15, and Abbe said they are encouraging those who are not experiencing financial hardships to make their first-half property tax payments on time. Those who cannot make the payments on the due date, however, will not accrue any late fees until after July 15.
“We are hoping that the state opens up our communities and countries and let people get back to work in a safe way, but that is a decision the governor has to make,” Abbe said. “I think we can practice social distancing, use good common sense and be safe all while opening up some of our businesses, but it is a delicate balance the state has to make. We hope it happens sooner than later in Steele County so that we can get people back to work and allow businesses to open.”
On Tuesday, the Waseca County Board of Commissioners gave its auditor-treasurer authority to work with property owners that have experienced economic hardship as a result of COVID-19 for taxes due May 15.
While counties can not adjust the state-imposed property tax payment deadlines, boards of commissioners have the authority to reduce or waive late payment penalties.