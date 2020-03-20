OWATONNA — Transitioning into next week’s spring break, many educators in the Owatonna Public Schools will be continuing to plan for distance learning strategies in case a prolonged closure is ordered by Gov. Tim Walz, while school-aged care staff will report to work each day to look after the children of emergency workers.
As dictated by Walz’s initial order to temporarily close schools through March 27, districts were required to give free care to students whose guardians are health care professionals, public health employees and law enforcement personnel, among others. Earlier this week, Walz moved to include grocery store workers in a secondary tier of emergency staff.
For now, Superintendent Jeff Elstad said the district hasn’t started providing child care to the students of Tier 2 families.
“At this point, we’re trying to make sure that we can serve the capacity of our health care and emergency personnel,” he noted. “If we feel we’re getting a fairly consistent number, we’ll look at serving Tier 2.”
One solution for this would be possibly reassigning support staff to help oversee child care operations. While Elstad said educational assistants and paraprofessionals would not be reporting to work next week due to the district’s scheduled spring break, he said administrators would be using the time to figure out ways of reallocating staff and potentially expanding child care capacity moving forward.
While Walz’s order, issued last weekend, was to keep public K-12 schools closed to students only through March 27, he said in a press conference that this was a time for educators to plan for prolonged distance learning if necessary going forward due to the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.
“We are not accommodating for a couple snow days," added Mary Cathryn Ricker, Minnesota Education Commissioner, at the briefing. "We are planning for the potential of weeks of distance learning delivery.”
Elstad said the district has been asking state officials for a clearer picture of when they might find out about next steps, but for now the superintendent is unsure of an exact timeline. “We’ve been assured that the governor and the appropriate agencies will give us plenty of time to prepare.”
For both students and the roughly 10 staff members now in the child care setting, he noted that extra precautions have been taken to try and allow for minimal person-to-person contact.
“We are adhering to the CDC requirements of six-foot social distancing, regular hand washing,” said Elstad. “We are also making sure that we have small groups of students because we are able to spread out — we are utilizing multiple spaces at McKinley Elementary. In addition, the building is completely sanitized multiple times during the day.”
On Friday, there were 20 students who had come to McKinley for the program, a slight increase over 18 children the first day it was offered on Wednesday. If needed, Elstad said the district would look at expanding the operation to multiple buildings.
In preparation for a potentially prolonged period of distance learning, Elstad also noted in a statement released March 20 that laptops have been distributed to all K-12 families who will need one for distance learning.
“We know based upon some survey data that we pulled last spring that we have a good level of connectivity with our student body,” said Elstad. “We also sent out a survey to our elementary families this week so they could respond on their access to the internet or computer.”
He noted that teaching staff will likely be continuing to work over the break, along with district administrators, to hammer out the details of what this will look like for all grade levels. Middle school art teacher Mark Anderson said one idea he’s been thinking about in order to have students keep creating at home is to have work be less permanent.
“It might be more temporary and use things they have available,” he noted. “They would create their art work and take photos and then that’s their recording of it — particularly in three-dimensional mediums.”
In almost 30 years of teaching, Anderson noted that this is an entirely new situation for him, but said he and his colleagues were committed to continuing to do the best they can for students under the possibly remote circumstances.
“Recognizing that it’s Spring Break — teachers aren’t technically working, but they will be working. I know that,” said Elstad. “We’re in uncharted waters, and our staff continues to step up every day.”
Families in the district who’d like to get more information or enroll in child care should contact the community education office at 507-444-7900.
Trinity, St. John and Our Savior’s Lutheran churches will also be providing lunches for students over spring break, with curbside pick-up available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at McKinley Elementary, Wilson Elementary and Owatonna Middle School. For more information on meal service, visit www.owatonna.k12.mn.us.