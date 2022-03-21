After months of alarming spikes, gas prices began what local drivers hope will be a long drift downward last week — but they’re still close to $4 at local stations, forcing businesses and consumers to prepare for a summer of pain at the pump.
According to national gas price aggregate service GasBuddy, national prices declined by about 9 cents per gallon from March 13 to March 20. Minnesota saw a decline of only about half that, but the state’s prices were on the lower end of national averages to begin with.
Driven by rising inflation, as well as implications of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, prices have surged across Minnesota by more than 50 cents during the last month and more than $1 compared to last year, even accounting for the recent modest decline.
Fuel prices have been driven upward by strong demand over the last two years thanks to a recovery from the original shock of COVID-19 that turned out to be stronger and more rapid than many had anticipated.
In recent weeks, strong reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven prices dramatically higher. Outraged by Russian aggression, western nations have sought to divest from the country, which is the world’s largest exporter of oil.
Due to global supply and demand, high prices have hit the U.S. even though less than 10% of U.S. oil supply has been composed of Russian imports. In fact, the U.S. is a net exporter of gas, with Canada by far the largest source of oil imported to the U.S.
Prices are certainly more affordable in Minnesota than in coastal states like California, where drivers have been paying close to $6 a gallon as of late. Even within the state, GasBuddy’s data shows that Greater Minnesotans, on average, are saving a few cents at the pump compared to their metro area counterparts.
Still, the price spike has been particularly punishing across greater Minnesota, where driving for business and leisure alike is a way of life. While prices may be driven by supply and demand, adjusting consumption is often extremely difficult for many, especially in the short term.
Even though public transportation options are certainly limited in greater Minnesota, that hasn’t stopped some from looking at alternatives. Mike Holliday, with local bus company Land to Air Express, said that demand has continued its multi-year long increase.
Holliday said he isn’t sure how much of the increased ridership can be attributed to the gas price spike and how much is simply a natural recovery from the pandemic. Still, he noted that ridership has continued to increase even as the company has had to impose airport rates by $2 a seat due to increased fuel costs, an increase he hopes will be temporary.
At Ziggy’s Gas and Convenience Store in Northfield, Mechanic and Co-Owner Andrew Ziegler said that he hasn’t seen much of a decline in business recently. To maximize gas mileage, he said that drivers should be more careful than ever to keep their vehicle in good working order.
Among the advice he offered was to keep the gas tank from running too low. If you operate your car with too little gas in the tank, he warned that you could be damaging certain components of your vehicle, especially the fuel pump.
“A quarter tank is fine, but if your gas light is coming on, that’s too far,” he said. “Don't hurt your car and make it more expensive to drive.”
Ziegeler also said that fuel economy conscious drivers should also consider driving a bit slower and regularly checking the air pressure in their tires. In order to catch other mechanical issues that may slow down a car’s fuel economy, he said regular tuneups are a must as well.
For small businesses in the area, like Keepsake Cidery in rural Dundas, the spike has already cut deeply into already narrow profit margins. When delivering the orchard’s cider to customers in the Twin Cities, co-owner Nate Watters said he’s been horrified to see delivery costs almost double.
“It’s changed the way we run our business,” he said. “When you’re working on slight margins, you have to figure out how to deliver most efficiently.”
Planning for the cidery’s event season has hardly yet begun, but Watters worries about the impact on that side of the business as well, as consumers with less disposable income find less appetite for a non-essential drive.
At Country Goods in Owatonna, owner Todd Lundgren said that sales have dropped to lows not seen even during the height of COVID. Lundgren said that consumer confidence has been sapped by concerns over a broader set of issues than high gas prices, including inflation and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
“There’s a dreary attitude out there,” he said. “People don’t really come in and talk much about it, but our sales are down and as we talk to other people in the industry everybody is saying that sales are down.”
Like Watters, Lundgren said his business has been affected by shocking and dramatic increases in the cost of shipping. With so much uncertainty in the market, he fears that the economy could start to slip into a recession in the coming months.
“There’s a lot of fear of the unknown,” he said. “I haven’t really heard anyone say things are going to get better.”
While the Hospitality Industry has been hit incredibly hard by two years of pandemic, the gas price surge could lead some to look at more local opportunities for recreation - for example, at Winjum’s Shady Acres Restaurant and Resort west of Faribault.
Manager Pam Sartor said that if gas prices stay elevated, some might look at renting a cabin locally instead of driving “up north” for recreation. But for now, those hopes are aspirational - while the rise in business expenses, especially at the restaurant, is all too tangible.
Despite the determination of many to cut costs, St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce President Ed Lee he still anticipates strong support from consumers for local businesses - and an unwillingness to cut back on many of the smaller pleasures in life.
“I have a lot of hope and a lot of faith in consumers,” he said. “Yes we see people trying to spend less to compensate for having to spend more for gas, but they don't let those things completely undermine their quality of life.”