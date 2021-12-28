First chartered on April 1, 1922, the Rotary Club of Owatonna is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Sharon West, a pioneer in the Rotarian world since women were first allowed to join the clubs in 1986, spoke of her time as a Rotarian at the Dec. 27 meeting kicking, off their 100 Years Strong celebrations.
“Kenny Austin was a Federated employee at the time he asked me if I was interested in joining Rotary,” West said. “ I was honored because for years I had watched men I worked with at Truth Hardware leave on Mondays to go to Rotary meetings. I had thought highly about the club because of their Polio Eradication program because my brother had Polio in the late 40s.”
Traditionally when new members join, they speak at a meeting about themselves and their career. At the time, West was working in human resources at Truth Hardware in Owatonna and felt that talking about her career wouldn’t capture the interest of the other members, so she elected to speak about her favorite hobby — sports car racing.
“This certainly made an impact on a male-dominated audience,” West laughed. “My husband raced Mustangs for 30 years and I was on his pit crew.”
Following her husband’s death nearly 15 years ago, West still is a race fan and stills works registration for races with Sports Car Club of America.
Being one of the first women members of the Rotary Club wasn’t without its challenges, according to West. She became a board member shortly after joining the club and was eventually elected president for the 1992-93 term.
The Rotary Club of Owatonna is known throughout the district as “the singing club” because they begin every meeting with a song. West recalled her installation as president of the club where the two songs sung were “Old Gray Mare” and “God Save the Queen.”
“My sense of humor gets me through all kinds of situations,” West laughed. “My dad once said they all put their pants on one leg at a time, just like you, and that’s what got me through many situations in my life.”
At the time, the Owatonna club had 123 members. West said after she became the first woman president of the club, several of the male members ended up terminating their membership. While West was surprised by their decision, she said for most of the members truly embraced her as president.
Another experience she recalled was visiting a Rotary Club meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona, while traveling with her husband for business. He went to a meeting and she learned of a Rotary meeting at the hotel where they were staying.
“I was ignored by all members and left to stand in a corner,” West recalled. “It wasn’t until the district governor walked in and invited me to sit at a table with him that I was acknowledged.”
The district governor of the Scottsdale club warned her that no one would want to sit with them. Eventually many members trickled in and tables began to fill. Soon, members were forced to sit at the table with them. West ended this memory by mentioning that the district governor who invited her to sit with him was fined $5 for introducing her to the club.
“There were no women members of this club at the time, and it was truly an eye opening experience” West said. “It was clear that the men of the club still had the ideology that women should stay at home.”
West joked that she would like to travel back to the Scottsdale area to attend one of their meetings to see first hand how the club has changed since her first visit nearly three decades ago.
Despite some of those first experiences of male members being less than welcoming, West said the club today is living proof of the importance of embracing all people.
“There have been many women members and presidents since my term,” West said. “A well run organization needs both sexes to be successful. They need the perspective of the community they represent, and that includes men and women. I think ‘Minnesota nice’ prevailed in most of the local clubs when women began to join.”