Lynette Yencho has dabbled in a variety of creative fields, from newspaper illustrator to collectable designer, web designer to book and comic illustrator. Today she focuses on her watercolor painting, which often depicts nature and animals.
Yencho’s work will be displayed at the Owatonna Arts Center starting in August. Most of these pieces consist of animal paintings and drawings.
After receiving a full watercolor pencil set from her husband as a Christmas gift, Yencho started practicing with the water soluble pencil pigments. Previously, she had been painting with acrylic airbrush on canvas, but back problems made it difficult to paint larger pieces.
She begins her artistic process by selecting a reference image. Oftentimes she will log onto Facebook and select a pet photo from there. Once the portrait is complete she posts it to her Facebook wall.
“Then if anybody recognized it, I would just give it to them,” Yencho said.
Pet portraits have become Yencho’s signature. The stories behind the animals can be touching, including stories about beloved pets that have passed on and pets that are heroes in the eyes of their owners. She will occasionally receive thanks via letters and flowers. Others insist that they pay her.
“Sometimes it warms my heart all over again, because they were really excited about having the pet portrait and I'm going wow, it's just a practice sketch, and here they are falling all over it,” Yencho said.
The joy that her art brings to others provides motivation to continue her work.
“I love it,” Yencho said. “I make people happy that way.”
Yencho says she has rekindled relationships with people she once knew and has met new people throughout this pet portrait journey.
The semi-retired Yencho is drawn to her subjects because she loves animals and their poses. She finds the patterns and flow of the fur the most enjoyable to render. With some good reference photos, Yencho can study how the fur works and use different techniques for the various fur types. She also enjoys adding the final details after washing a piece over with water.
Yencho, who grew up in Owatonna, has worked in a variety of artistic professions throughout her life. At one point she was a staff illustrator at the Minneapolis Star Tribune, designing and drawing for the Taste section page.
Other stages in her artist career include designing collectable figurines for companies like Lenox in the 80s. Although she says she enjoyed painting birds and designing there, she felt more drawn to publishing.
”Publishing was my first love,” Yencho said. She worked as the art director for a book publisher, according to her website.
Later on in life she decided to take her designing skills online. She headed back to college to get a certificate in web design, this was around the time the business world was making a transition to digital.
Today she is focusing on watercolor painting, which she says can have a mind of its own.
“Just like water, you have these little surprises here and there and you have to go with it,” Yencho said. “There is not really that much control.”
She is not intimidated by the lack of control watercolor poses, but rather enjoys the other aspects watercolor has to offer. She loves the translucency of the colors, how they layer on top of each other and how they mix themselves.
“They almost become like a stained glass window,” Yencho said.
Yencho’s other work explores ideas of inspiration and animals in strange habitats. For example, she has painted fish swimming within human ruins or inside a castle.
“I like to put them in that kind of setting. It's kind of my message to archaeologists of the future that we did have a society here at one time,” Yencho said. It's a way to playfully record history through visuals.
One thing she desires to start working on again is her webcomic strip, which can be viewed at fiddleheadtimes.com. She says she will work more on the comic soon.
Yencho draws inspiration for her painting and comic strip from everything she sees around her. With her reference photo by her canvas, she begins her work, although she admits that she would much prefer to paint without a reference.
“I like to paint with nothing in front of me and just a blank canvas,” Yencho said. She eventually hopes to approach her work this way again, but has not done so in a while because she is currently completing pieces people understand and want.
Yencho is a go with the flow artist and admits that it might seem like she lacks focus, but to her that is not a deterrent.
“I'm happy to be doing what I am doing and I don't really have a plan and I kind of like it that way,” Yencho said.