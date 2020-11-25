The COVID-19 pandemic has made collecting some measurements of success impossible on the Owatonna school district's annual look at its progress toward meeting its goals.
The Owatonna school district hosted its annual World's Best Workforce meeting on Monday, where school officials discussed the district's progress on five goals each school district in the state must achieve, as dictated by the state Legislature:
- All children are ready for school
- All third-graders can read at grade level
- All racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed
- All students are ready for career and college
- All students graduate from high school
Grade-level benchmarks
Fifty-nine percent of kindergartners met early reading composite benchmark assessment in the fall of 2019, according to Ann Mikkalson, the district's curriculum and instruction coordinator. The assessment is made up of four different subtests which quiz students' knowledge about letters, sounds and how reading works.
The goal this year was to bump that percentage up to 64%, but the district did not meet their composite goal, scoring a 52% instead. Students in the full-time distance learning model in the fall 2020 were not assessed using this measure. Additionally, due to the pandemic, the district was unable to conduct spring kindergarten interviews and offer K Camp, a four-week program offered to students who have been identified as needing additional help with their kindergarten readiness skills. The district is looking to increase the goal to 60% by fall 2021, according to Mikkalson.
“We’re going to continue what we’ve been doing and get creative with that as we move in and out of periods of distance learning here,” Mikkalson said.
This means the district will continue to offer relevant and responsive literacy instruction, focus on social and emotional learning, and community outreach as possible, given the current COVID-19 situation.
In 2019, 47% of third graders met or exceeded the state reading assessment called the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment Series III. The goal for 2020 was to reach 60%, but due to the pandemic, the MCA III was not possible last spring and there isn’t new data to compare.
“But 69% of our third graders met or exceeded the low risk benchmark in their winter FastBridge testing last winter before we moved into our period of distance learning and so it's possible that we could have seen improvement in that area ... that would indicate to us that what we had in place we could have been on track to meet our goal,” Mikkalson said.
The district will again attempt to reach its 60% goal in 2021, using their balanced literacy approach and resources, teaching and learning coach support and multi-tiered systems of support with research-based intervention, progress monitoring and reviews of student performance.
The achievement gap
Another district goal is to decrease the gap in reading and math proficiency rates in the MCA III for all economic and racial/ethnic students by at 3 percentage points each year by June 2022. But since the most recent round of MCA III was canceled, there wasn't any data.
“Although we do have some anecdotal evidence that indicates that we are on the right track at least for academic achievement in our K-12, most specifically our high school, we are looking at grades and opportunities to close the achievement gap of our students,” said Martina Wagner, the district's equity coordinator.
The district monitors achievement gaps for various race/ethnicity, economic status and special population.
To reach its goal, the district has been implementing learning focused around equity and culturally responsive practices. High school teachers and more recently kindergarten through 8th-grade teachers have been receiving equity training. Additionally, the district is putting an emphasis on co-teaching, including with an English language teacher. The district has recruited and enrolled more students who are in a protected class in its specialized courses such as AVID, Rising Scholars, Capstone and AP courses, Wagner said.
Graduation and beyond
Another goal of the district is to ensure students are career and college ready, and like many of the other goals, data was unable to be collected for this year. Looking ahead, the district hopes to see the percentage of Owatonna graduates who have earned college credit prior to graduating increase 3% from 2020 to 2021. Additionally, the district hopes to see the same percentage increase of students who participate in advance career/technical courses (including internships and mentorships) from 2020 to 2021, according to Krell.
“This year we have implemented and started using Naviance as our career planning tool for students,” Krell said. “Our students start in eighth grade and they have a college and career course and that's when they start to think about what are the things that they are most interested in.”
Krell said the district will continue to look at its career pathways initiative and see if there are some additional courses they could be offering students this year, for example auto mechanics and certified nursing assistant courses.
The goal for 2019-2020 was to increase the graduation rate to 88% with no individual ethnic or racial groups falling below 80% by 2020. The district will not have an accurate graduation rate for 2020 until the Minnesota Department of Education releases it in spring 2021. In lieu of that data, Krell presented the data from 2019.
In 2019, the district had a graduation rate of 84% across all students. However, Krell pointed out that the district was able to increase the Black/African American students' graduation rate to 80% compared to the prior year's 75%.
“We recognize that our Hispanic and Latinx students, we need to continue to work on ensuring that they graduate from high school and continue to improve there,” Krell said.
Data from 2019 shows Hispanic/Latinx students at a 63% graduation rate, while white students were at 88%.
Krell says the district wants to increase its academic support for students and credit recovery programs, both of which she acknowledges are extra important during the pandemic and distance learning. She said the district will continue to create opportunities for students in English language services and design graduation plans with all students attending Alternative Learning Center.
The district’s dashboard (https://sites.google.com/isd761.org/opsdashboard/home) has been updated with more information and details from the meeting, the presentation and the coming year’s plan.