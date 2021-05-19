Delicate, colorful petals are unfurling from green buds across southern Minnesota as wildflower season takes off.
While many spring ephemerals seem to be on their way out, there are still wildflowers that bloom throughout the seasons. Helpful guides like the Minnesota Wildflowers website allows flower searchers to educate themselves on current blooms, the ecological significance of wildflowers and ways to protect their habitat.
Although there is variability in bloom time, the website lists various native plants which typically bloom throughout April to October. A chart further breaks down the time frame further into the weeks.
The Minnesota Wildflowers website is Katy Chayka’s brainchild. She established the website after struggling to find a comprehensive, easy-to-use guide on the state’s native wildflowers. As an emerging wildflower enthusiast, she wasn’t sure where to look for wildflowers and how to identify the flowers she spotted. With a desire to fill the gap, Chayka developed the website, and it grew from there.
There is quite a bit of wildflower diversity in southern Minnesota. Some of the best places to go wildflower searching are state parks, Scientific and Natural Areas, and Wildlife Management Areas.
Chayka speaks highly of Nerstrand Big Woods State Park for early spring ephemerals, highlighting the rare Dwarf Trout Lily. Even though the majority of the early spring flowers are past their prime, Chayka notes other flowers that bloom later such as prairie smoke and sunflowers.
“There’s just a whole array of things that come up all during the year, and it changes every few weeks. So if you go out every few weeks, you'll see something different and that makes it kind of cool,” Chayka said.
Through her years of flower searching, Chayka has collected and shared advice regarding the searches. Sticking to maintained trails is important when outside looking for the delicate blossoms. Some of the habitats are sensitive to disturbance, and trampling and compacting the soil can be harmful to the area.
“Take as many pictures as you’d like, but leave the plants be,” she added.
Staying on trails helps avoid the unintentional spread of invasive species. Invasive species’ seeds can often hitch a ride in the tread of shoes, bike tires and in the fur of pets.
The most important thing is supporting our native insects and pollinators, by protecting the native plants and their habitats. Native plants are near the bottom of the food chain, thus without the flowers pollinators, they could not survive. And if there aren't insects, then the birds are adversely affected, eventually impacting everything else in the system.
“If you don't have the right plants and the right variety of plants … then you have less habitat for the bees, butterflies and all of the beneficial insects that are native to Minnesota,” Chayka said.
More gardeners are coming to realize this need and are starting to implement more natural landscaping, and native plants, into residential areas. Chayka finds this very encouraging and hopes more people will learn about the ecological significance of native plants. The early wildflowers are very important for the early beneficial insects that come out of hibernation first each spring, she notes. Having flowers that bloom throughout the warm seasons is important to provide continued resources for beneficial insects.
“It is important to know what the difference between a weed and a native plant is, something that doesn't belong here versus something that does,” she said.