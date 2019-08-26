HOPE — It was a hog-killin’ time at the Owatonna Gun Club in Hope this weekend as cowboys and cowgirls were all the caboose.
One may have thought they had stepped into a classic western as the North Star Bandits hosted the Minnesota State Cowboy Fast Draw Championship. Men and women put on their best bib and tucker to see who had the fastest hands in the Midwest.
Cowboy slang aside, fast draw is the newest and oldest shooting sport today. It is a timed sport using single action .45 caliber western-style six shooters that use wax bullets and measures the speed and agility of the shooter. When the target — a 24-inch-round disc with a sensor attached to the back — lights in the center, the shooter needs to prove that he or she has a faster trigger finger than the competition.
According to the Cowboy Fast Draw Association, their motto is “safety first, fun second, and competition third.” The group that came out to compete in Hope proved that fun is what it’s all about as they ribbed each other and participated in some good ol’ fashioned balderdash between shots.
One shooter, however, kept her eye on the target.
Kael “Flying Cowgirl” Yothers from northern Michigan picked up the sport of fast draw in February after her father — who goes by the cowboy alias JC Dalton — suffered from a stroke.
“We saw fast draw on TV and he thought it could help him improve his reflexes,” Yothers explained. “I had to get into it with him so that I could help him it, and I just loved it.”
The young cowgirl took to the sport like a fish to water, and at only 12-years-old Yothers is now considered a “phenomenon” by her fast draw community made up of largely men who are more than a couple decades her senior. Yothers has proven to be a true force on the range taking win after win in the few short months she’s been shooting.
In the beginning of the month, Yothers took home her first big win at the High Plains Territorial Championship as the top lady shooter. Her fastest round time was recorded at .490 seconds. To date she is the youngest female to ever shoot at the adult level and take home a sanctioned Top Gun championship.
Over the weekend while in Hope, Yothers did it all over again.
The boodle of shooters didn’t take their defeat as a negative, though, as every person cheered Yothers on her road to victory Saturday.
“The shooting is great, but the people are the best part,” Yothers said modestly. “We all support one another, which makes the banquets the most fun.”
Looking forward in her fast-draw career, Yothers is excited to attend the Fastest Gun Alive World Championship in Nevada come October. The CFDA has about 3,000 members, and the World Championship is the largest competition in the sport.
“I’d like to place decent at that,” Yothers said coyly. “Maybe someday even win it.”
In the meantime, Yothers is happy practicing alongside her father as well as her mother, who goes by the alias Dead-Eye Daisy. Both of Yothers’ parents placed second at the Minnesota State Championship over the weekend, though the Flying Cowgirl herself was the only one in the entire competition not to lose a round. Even Yothers’ older brother in California took up the sport this year, adopting the name Lanky Yanky.
Put best by the CFDA itself, fast draw is about “handshakes, camaraderie, a man’s word, morality, friendship, fair play, and honest competition.”
To learn more about the sport of fast draw, visit the Cowboy Fast Draw Association website at CowboyFastDraw.com.