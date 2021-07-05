For Cathy Lindekugel, loving the feral cats of southern Minnesota has led her into psychologically difficult places. Wanting to care for them has led her to witness more of their suffering than many people can imagine.
“You go out there and see the suffering and it just breaks you,” Lindekugel said.
Fostering cats for the Steele County Humane Society — reacting to the problem, rather than being proactive, as she put it — this desire to care for stray cats came to a head in 2015 when Lindekugel decided to take matters into her own hands. She started trying to control the regional stray cat population by providing Trap-Neuter-Return services,or TNR, a practice in which cats are humanely trapped, brought to a veterinarian to be neutered and vaccinated, and then returned outdoors. She did this for three years.
In 2018, the Steele County Humane Society told Lindekugel that they were not supporting her TNR work — they felt it was beyond the scope of what they wanted to accomplish. Shortly afterward, her husband died unexpectedly.
“It wasn’t a happy time,” Lindekugel said. “But I had some good friends, and they were like, ‘You can’t stop doing this, because you’re the only one in this area that does TNR.’”
Later that same year, Lindekugel and some friends got together and formed Helping Paws of Southern Minnesota, a nonprofit located in Owatonna that provides TNR for community cats in the region. Veterinary and other costs are all paid for by donations — Helping Paws receives no funding through from the city, state or federal government. All staff are unpaid and volunteer. Outside Helping Paws, Lindekugel works as a public defender.
As Lindekugel describes it, TNR is necessary for controlling the cat population, which can increase at a startling speed — a typical unspayed female feral cat can have 25 kittens in a single year. With no one to take care of them, the cats are then exposed to the elements.
“We found kittens one time that someone put in a box in the parking lot and it was freezing out, and the cats were all frozen to the box,” Lindekugel recalled. “Thankfully they all lived, but they all lost ears and tails to frostbite.”
Harrowing sights like this are typical in the animal rescue world. Lindekugel described sick, flea-infested cats thrown out behind big box stores, cats starving to death, being hit by cars and even tortured. And above all, there's simply not being a structure in place to deal with the magnitude of the problem.
At best, Owatonna Animal Control is able pick up stray cats reported by community members. It's far from a perfect solution.
Animal Control in Owatonna, as Lindekugel explained it, is run by community service officers whose job it is to support the Owatonna Police Department by providing services to the community. Their duties are numerous and varied, including things like parking control, funeral home processions, traffic stops, parade assistance and more. In terms of the CSOs’ bandwidth for taking on more work, and how the community wants them to invest their limited time, the well-being of feral cats is not a high priority.
When cats are brought into Animal Control, they are housed in cool, concrete rooms that echo with the barking of dogs. Cats who stay long, Lindekugel said, often become sick. The CSOs don’t have time to give them much attention.
“They go in and do what they got to do,” she said.
Helping Paws tries to fill this gap by picking up the cats from Animal Control. This is a win-win situation, Lindekugel said — Helping Paws is able to provide better care for stray cats in the community than Animal Control can offer, and Animal Control gets the cats off their hands.
As imperfect as the situation is, Lindekugel explained, it’s considerably better than some communities that don't pick up cats at all — only dogs.
In Owatonna, much of the feral cat population resides in the mobile home parks, where Lindekugel speculated people who cannot take care of their cat and need to leave end up putting their cats outside. Once there, they reproduce prolifically, and cause considerable damage, scratching at the insulation beneath the mobile homes.
“If they would just let us come and do TNR in their park, the cats would be better behaved,” Lindekugel said. “We could set up feeding stations and housing, and then they’re not trying to get under their trailers and be so destructive.”
Mostly, though, park management simply wants the cats removed, which Lindekugel says is impossible.
“There’s no place for them to go,” she said.
Debb Broad, president of Helping Paws, has tried to get into contact with park management at one of the parks, but they have not yet responded to her.
For the first six months of the pandemic, Lindekugel recalled, much of the work of Helping Paws was erased. With many veterinary clinics locked down, no one was able to perform TNR in Minnesota. Even when they reopened, they were so backlogged that it was nearly impossible to get an appointment.
“Now there’s cats out there that we could have spayed had the pandemic not hit, but we had no place to take them,” she said. “So now we have this huge influx of kittens and it’s never really stopped.”
Reflecting on her work, Lindekugel said that the work does take a toll on her.
“It’s stressful when you want to save them, and don’t know if you can,” she said.
Even knowing that, Lindekugel is able to remind herself of the reason she makes herself confront this suffering, this local problem for which she is not paid.
“We get them healthy and vaccinated so they can have a good life,” she said. It gets her through the day, she added, “knowing that with my help, more kittens won’t be born and won’t suffer, because we took a little bit of time to spay and neuter.”