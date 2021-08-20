How much money was raised for two local powerhouse nonprofits during the Celebrate Our Front Line Heroes concert won't be known until after the fair, but one thing is already clear as day: a celebration it was indeed.
The Steele County fair opened Wednesday night with a free grandstand concert featuring Jason Pritchett as a way to say thanks to front-line and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The night also served as a fundraiser for both the United Way of Steele County and Community Pathways of Steele County, with the free-will donations being split evenly between the two.
United Way President Annette Duncan, however, said the money feels secondary after seeing what the event did for the community she helps serve.
“This was truly a celebration,” said Duncan. “The pandemic isn’t over yet, but we made it through probably our toughest time and came out of it. Not we’re just going to rebuild. We’re going to recover, reimagine and rebuild.”
Volunteers from both organizations worked the event, handing out free raffle tickets for cash giveaways throughout the concert. A table was set up for people to write thank you notes to the local front-line heroes and buckets for donations were set up in various areas.
Duncan said that the most notable item in the crowd, though, was the smile on every face.
“If I take anything from this event it was that people were reconnecting,” she said. “There were people who hadn’t seen each other in over a year who were excited to have that opportunity to connect and re-engage. There was a lot of positive energy in the atmosphere and that’s where everyone’s focus really was — they just were enjoying themselves.”
Five people received $100 plus two grandstand tickets for an event of their choice as a part of the raffle and Alexis Allen was the grand prize winner of $300 plus two grandstand tickets to every remaining show of the fair. The $200 prize was never claimed during the event, and Duncan said the fair decided to donate it to the organizations.
“I wanted to keep drawing tickets,” Duncan laughed.
This was far from the first venture the nonprofits have had with the Steele County Free Fair. Aside from various fundraising efforts of their own during past fairs, the fairgrounds has served as a go-to location for many of the important programs both organizations provide. During the pandemic, the fairgrounds served as the staging area for Community Pathways’ Truck to Trunk events that gave anyone in the county access to nutritious food.
The Steele County Free Fair was also announced earlier this summer as the United Way community campaign leader, with the official kickoff taking place Sunday at the fair.
“We are just super excited to have the opportunity to work with the fair and partner with them,” said Duncan. “When you see their entire crew in action you see it — they care. They genuinely care about the community just like we do and care about making sure everyone has what they need. They are the perfect partner.”