Reports of child abuse and neglect declined sharply last year amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend worrying, not reassuring, to local social services agencies and nonprofits.
Data provided by the Minnesota Prairie County Alliance (MNPrairie), the agency that provides social services for Steele, Waseca and Dodge counties, show its number of reports of child abuse decreased by 22% from 2019 to 2020. A decline of about 5% was seen in Rice County, according to Rice County Social Services. Those figures, especially the larger drop reported by MNPrairie, are in line with the state’s numbers. According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, a 22% drop in child abuse reports was seen over the first 10 months of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019.
MNPrairie Executive Director Jane Hardwick noted that the decline in child abuse reports was particularly pronounced in the months immediately after the pandemic hit, as schools were forced to close completely leaving children separated from key mandated reporters, a group that includes educators, professionals required to report suspected abuse or neglect.
Hardwick added that the decrease has come even as local law enforcement agencies in the three-county area have seen more cases of domestic abuse, driven by the severe financial stresses inflicted by the pandemic as well as the challenges of life under lockdown.
Even as child abuse reports themselves have been down, MNPrairie saw a sharp increase in child welfare cases last year. While such cases don’t meet the threshold for a mandated response, they’re still cause for concern.
Heather Johnson, MNPrairie’s Child & Family Social Services Manager, noted that MNPrairie has two social workers devoted just to helping families in need with voluntary programs such as the Parent Support Outreach Program. The program is designed to provide early intervention to stabilize families with a variety of risk factors, such as poverty to mental health concerns. Families with a history of interaction with child protective services are also included, but not those with active cases.
The goal of the program is to avoid subjecting children to deprivation by connecting their families with local resources such as food shelves, free- or low-cost clothing programs, and affordable health clinics.
Traditionally, schools have provided crucial resources for bringing at-risk children into the child protection system. Without schools and after school programs operating in a normal manner, children are spending far less time not only with their peers but also trusted adults who may be mandated reporters.
Even so, Rice County Child & Family Services Supervisor Theresa Dworak said that her department has continued to meet monthly with school social workers, who have worked hard to stay connected with families. She noted that the county has built up a strong network of mandatory reporters that reaches far beyond the school systems. From medical providers to neighbors to church members, many members of the community have stepped up to provide reports.
In-person family assessments have continued throughout the pandemic, with both Rice County and MNPrairie working closely with Emergency Services departments to make it work. Staff are provided with PPE as well as training around proper safety protocol.
Another crucial resource, particularly for Rice County, has been an expansion of services for those struggling with opioid addiction. A majority of child abuse reports have traditionally been linked to drug or alcohol abuse, mental health crises or domestic violence.
The Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition’s Mobile Opioid Response Team, launched in 2019, provides not only comprehensive care but the other resources people need during recovery, like transportation and emergency funding. The county has also made significant progress in providing medication-based treatments like suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, which can only be prescribed by a limited number of physicians.
Still, Jeff Dion of the Minnesota-based nonprofit Zero Abuse Project noted that child protective services can’t do anything about cases they don’t know about. To help agencies pick up on as many cases as possible, the Zero Abuse Project released a list of 25 tips for local agencies. Several points in the report highlight the importance of raising public awareness of the issue. While not all adults in Minnesota are mandatory reporters, unlike some states, anyone can voluntarily report if they have reason to believe or suspect abuse or neglect.
HOPE Center’s Erica Staab-Absher, who works with adult victims of domestic and sexual assault in Rice County and has seen a steep increase in the center’s clients since the pandemic began, knows the difficulties COVID has wrought on many area families: job loss or layoffs, online schooling and limits on gatherings. All are issues that can create an atmosphere ripe for child abuse.
“It gives us great concern that there are fewer eyes on kiddos, fewer opportunities for them to seek help. We’ve got to help those in the community reach out and make sure kids can have access to the help that they need,” she said.