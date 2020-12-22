Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad has joined a group of about 30 people to form the statewide Learning Model Transition Group.
The group includes eight superintendents from around the state. The other 22 members are a mix of Department of Health officials, Department of Education officials, school nurses and public health advisors. The group has been tasked with discussing the evolution of the learning model transition guidelines. The topic has become more pertinent as more information becomes available through the pandemic’s progression.
“Back in July when the safe learning plan first came out from the Department of Education, there was input there from the Department of Health. In July, we were taking care of what we knew about COVID,” Elstad said. “Now we’re six months deeper into this and so there’s a lot more knowledge that we could draw from in making decisions so that’s what we’re taking a look at doing.”
With more data and experience, the group will reexamine guidelines for learning model transitions and suggest adjustments where needed.
According to Elstad, the group is on the front end of its work so no decisions have been made yet. The group’s goal is to get students back into the classroom as soon as possible and when it is safe to do so based on new knowledge learned since the beginning of the school year.
Elstad hopes to provide input for future transition decisions and guidelines from the perspective of a larger school district located in greater Minnesota. The committee formed about a month ago and has since met three times with plans to meet more.
“We are recognizing that there’s an urgency to the work that we’re doing because many districts, including ours, are considering what January will look like when we return,” Elstad said.
The group will continue to meet to provide additional guidance to the state. More individualized school district data has helped individual districts to make their own decision about their models, rather than relying strictly on county COVID-19 case rate data.
Many Steele County schools and area schools have faced staffing issues related to the pandemic, forcing some to close down earlier than expected. Staffing considerations will be a deciding factor in local school districts learning model choices.
