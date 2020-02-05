OWATONNA — The final numbers are in for the Owatonna Christmas Bird Count, and organizer Darryl Hill couldn’t be happier.
“There is one other time in 2017 where we had the same amount of counters,” Hill stated, celebrating the 99 volunteers who spent Saturday, Dec. 14, counting birds. “I’m really trying to get over 100, and I think next year could be the year.”
The 99 counters in 2019 tie for the most number of counters during a single bird count in Owatonna. The count is part of the National Audubon Society’s annual bird count that has been an international science study for 120 years. Owatonna started taking part in the count 48 years ago.
“It is the largest scientific study that uses common people,” said Hill. “We are just one of over 2,000 counts.”
For the 2019 count, 3,125 bird were counted, dropping more than 700 from the year prior and remaining well below the average of 4,537 birds. However, Hill asserted that this is not a direct reflection of the current trend in bird populations of migrations.
“You can’t take just one year and say that’s the trend,” he said. “Audubon takes the numbers from all over the world and they are the only ones who can really tell if the bird population is going up or down.”
There was no new species sighted in Owatonna, either, with a total of 40 different species detected from the counters. Hill said the weather is generally a factor in how many birds one will see, and the fact that Lake Kohlmier had frozen over likely played a large role in the smaller overall count. Hill added that in years that the lake is open, they have counted more than 4,000 waterfowl in that location alone. One wood duck was spotted behind the Owatonna Power Plant this year.
Prairie bird numbers went down, with only two Lapland longspurs, 26 American tree sparrows, 16 horned larks, and 35 snow buntings. Game bird included fewer ring-necked pheasants at 43 and more wild turkeys at 70. Hill stated that this year recorded the least amount of rock pigeons at 13, but the most hairy woodpeckers at 48 and northern flickers at 14.
Despite the number down in birds, Hill is still particularly tickled about the number of counters who partook the in the event. A total of 92 people participated as feeder counters, staying at home and noting their home feeders on their properties and the variety of birds who visited them. Seven people drove or walked in fields at a variety of locations. There were a total of 18 first-time counters, and Hill said a number of longstanding counters had a conflict in schedule, leaving him hopeful that if everyone returns for the next count that they will break the 100 mark.
“Our 50-year anniversary is only two years away,” Hill said with a grin. “I hope I make it!”
Anniversary counters this year included Larry Kuchenbecker, Ralph Schrader, Alice Svoboda at five years; Dean Hagen, Rosie Henricksen, Marilyn Meixner at 10 years; Verna Thiede at 15 years; Vilnis Giga at 20 years; Mar Rasmussen at 30 years; Tina Iserman at 35 years; John Schoeneman at 40 years; and Lowell Larson at 45 years.
Beginning on Christmas Day 1900, ornithologist Frank M. Chapman, an early officer in the freshly-started Audubon Society, proposed a new holiday tradition — a "Christmas Bird Census" — that would count birds during the holidays rather than hunt them.