Kellylynn Robitaille of Owatonna says one of the main lessons she has learned through her 23 years of working with glass is to have lots of Band-Aids handy.
The artist primarily makes fused glass pieces and lampwork glass beads, although she adds other mixed media to her work such as wire, seed beads and driftwood from Lake Superior’s North Shore. Her work is up at the Owatonna Arts Center among artwork from her fellow "Escape Artists."
Though she has tried many mediums of art, such as painting, sumi-e painting, batik and clay, she always finds herself gravitating to glass. Through her time with the group of Midwestern artists who call themselves the Escape Artists, Robitaille has picked up techniques from other artists.
"I think I have also learned from each artist in this group, whether it's found objects that is so fond of or it is the other artist encouraging me to use a color of glass I may not use very often," Robitaille said.
Robitaille began going on Escape Artist retreats after discovering the local arts community. One of the first people she met was Dee Teller, one of the founders of the art collective. Robitaille says the retreats were always fun when so many creative and artistic people got together. She says the group’s energy was inspiring.
Drawing inspiration from nature, Robitaille draws a design on paper, making several copies. Similar to a clothing pattern, she cuts out the individual pattern pieces, tacks them on the colored glass with a glue stick and uses a glass cutter to cut the sections out. She then uses another pattern to make sure the pieces fit together like a puzzle. Depending on if she is using stained glass, she will grind out the edges. She places the piece in a kiln between 1,100 to 1,700 degrees to fuse the glass together.
“Glass is not like other medias, you tend to have to take a more systematic approach with it in general,” Robitaille said.
Many of her major focal beads in her mixed media pieces at the arts center are also handmade using a lampwork technique.
“For me, the creative process is just an outlet to how I view the world and I’m highly inspired by nature,” Robitaille said, with many of her pieces featuring animals and plants.
The artform started as a hobby, one that was encouraged by her uncle who had taken some art classes himself. He knew Robitaille was interested, so he showed her where to get the necessary material and gave her some quick lessons. Since then, she has taken classes around the country, including Wisconsin, Florida and Tennessee, with the hopes of taking more in the future.
Working with glass allowed her to blow off some steam from a day at work.
”It was a stress reliever at the end of the day to come home and break glass,” she said.
Fusing glass requires some scientific knowledge, she said, as the glass that’s being fused together must have the same coefficient of expansion, otherwise one glass would cool more quickly than the other and result in a stress fracture. This is something she has to keep in mind when combining her lampwork elements with her fused glass work. Using a torch, she pulls and shapes colored glass pieces before fusing them into the piece’s main body.
She’ll also use reactive glasses, which when mixed together, can create unique chemical reactive qualities that are unpredictable even to the artist.
“You know opening up your kiln is like Christmas morning you're not sure how things turned out,” Robitaille said.
Naturally when working with such a fragile material, things will break, but that doesn’t stop her from creating. Glass can be placed in the kiln up to three times before the coefficient of expansion changes, according to Robitaille. Anymore than that and it becomes a guessing game as to whether or not the piece will turn out.
"Sometimes the glass dictates what it wants to become rather then becoming the design in my head," she said.