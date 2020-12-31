Bria and Noelle Smith wanted their grandmother Barb Smith to receive 95 birthday cards throughout November to celebrate the Owatonna nonagenarian's 95th birthday Nov. 24.
They asked their friends to send birthday cards to Barb, but then word began to spread. Barb Smith ended up receiving 200 birthday cards from around the world, including 25 cards in one day.
“The poor mailman. I feel sorry for him. I wrote him a thank you,” Barb said.
Both Bria and Noelle have lived abroad, although they currently live in Portland, Oregon, and asked their friends throughout the world to send cards to their grandmother. Those friends then let other people they know about the birthday card request and the granddaughters realized that a lot more people wanted to join in, Bria said.
One man collected cards from people at the nursing home where he worked. Another man who owns a salon sent her a card after hearing about it while cutting someone’s hair.
“When we’re in the middle of a pandemic, it’s a fun thing to do when we’re stuck at home,” Bria said.
Barb said her children in Owatonna then got in on it and asked their friends to send birthday cards to her.
The cards were a surprise for Barb, but when she called her granddaughters after receiving the first card, they let her know she’d be receiving more.
“She just loved it,” Bria said.
There were cards from Canada, Sweden, Taiwan, and all over the United States, Barb said. She received 195 birthday cards, although Bria said the number is likely more than 200 because some of the cards from China took a while to arrive. Some of the card senders asked her to write back and it reminded her of when she and the other women she worked with at Federated Insurance in the 1940s had pen pals.
Barb said she doesn’t have a favorite card, but Bria said Barb enjoyed receiving a card from London that had a popup of the city of London.
Barb said she wants to thank everyone who sent cards to her. When she was little, her mother would make a birthday cake, but they didn’t have birthday parties.
“It’s the most celebrating I’ve ever had in my whole life,” she said.