STEELE COUNTY — Southeast Minnesota is one of the healthiest areas in the state, with Steele County being no exception.
According to SmartAsset, a financial technology website that provides personal finance advice on decisions ranging from buying a home to planning for retirement to life insurance plans, Steele County is considered the 15th healthiest county in the state and the 195th healthiest in the country. The county is in good company, too, as a handful of neighboring counties also ranked high on the list with Olmstead County ranking first in the state and 48th in the nation.
The results of the analysis were released Tuesday.
SmartAsset analyzed three metrics to determine the healthiest places as a way to help assess life expectancy — the ultimate determinant of the price one pays for life insurance. The three factors considered included length of life, health behaviors, and healthcare access.
The first factor considered was the premature death rate in a county, specifically the years of potential life lost before age 75 per 100,000 residents, showing the rate at which people die before the age of 75. The areas with the lowest rates of premature death generated the highest length of life index values. Steele County ranked 18th in the state and 128th nationwide, ahead of only Mower, Le Sueur, Freeborn counties in the immediate area. Area counties that had a higher ranking include Dodge County at 14th, Rice County at 13th, Olmsted County at 10th, Waseca at eighth, and Nicollet at first. Nicollet County also ranked 11th in the nation for this category.
The company also created a health behaviors index for each county, which reflects the percentage of adults that currently smoke, the percentage of adults that are obese, and the percentage of adults that report binge or heavy drinking. In Steele County, 13.9% of adults smoke, 29.9% of adults are considered obese, and 23.5% of adults consume alcohol at an excessive amount. This gave the county a rank of 30th in the state, with the only counties in the region receiving a higher ranking being Dodge, Nicollet, and Olmsted. Waseca County ranked 60th out of 87 counties in this category.
Access to healthcare was considered as a secondary measure of how healthy each county is in SmartAsset’s data because of the impact it has on health outcomes. To determine this ranking, the rate of primary care physicians per 100,000 residents and the percentage of the population under the age of 65 without health insurance were recorded. Steele County ranked 17th in the state for healthcare access, having 82 physicians per 100,000 residents and only a 4.2% rate of uninsured adults. This was one of the higher rankings in the region; however Olmsted County came in first for the state and third nationwide.