Cancer never sleeps, but neither do those dedicated to finding a cure.
For the Relay for Life of Steele County, the overall turnout to the annual event Saturday was less than in past years. With COVID-19 numbers rising in the county, event officials weren’t surprised that this was the case. Still, dozens of people came out to the event for the Daikin Dash, silent auction, entertainment, food, fun and more.
And, most importantly, the event is being considered a fundraising success.
The last bits of dollars and cents raised are still being calculated, but so far, more than $36,300 was raised over the weekend. Ten teams came together to raise money for cancer research, and the top two teams combined raised more than $20,000 of the total amount donated.
Krystal Clemens, a volunteer and head of one of the fundraising teams said that it was wonderful to see so many people turn out and support the cause. She said she joined the Relay for Life to remember those who’ve been lost to cancer and to offer up support to those in the community who have been affected by the illness.
“On behalf of the Relay committee and our [American Cancer Society] staff partner, Rick Jeddeloh, we want to thank the community for their ongoing support,” said Mary Boettger, an organizer of the event. “We are in the midst of a pandemic again this year, and the generosity of the businesses and community members was appreciated.
"A very special thanks to Carol Dischinger for serving as our honorary chair and sharing her cancer journey with everyone in attendance,” she added.
There is still time to show support for the fundraising efforts. Raffle tickets for cash prizes are still available purchased. The drawing for the prize will be Nov. 18.
People can still donate to the relay on the Relay for Life of Steele County website at bit.ly/3nPzE6i.