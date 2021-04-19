Charges were dismissed against an Albert Lea man who had allegedly assaulted someone while violating a no contact order.
Travis Lee Tritle, 22, was originally charged in March in Steele County Court with one count of violating a no contact order and two counts of domestic assault, all felonies. On Thursday, the court dismissed all charges.
According to the original criminal complaint, the victim accused Tritle of assaulting them following an argument. An active Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – or DANCO – was signed by a judge on July 28 that prohibited Tritle to contact the victim.