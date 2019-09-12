Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.