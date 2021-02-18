A vehicle versus train crash that occurred in Owatonna on Wednesday afternoon resulted in some streets in the city being blocked off by the stopped train for almost three hours.
According to the Owatonna Police Department, 18-year-old Grant Stowe of Owatonna was traveling east on East Vine Street near Larch Avenue when the driver’s side rear of the vehicle was hit by an oncoming train at 3:48 p.m. The Canadian Pacific train was traveling southeast.
Stowe, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle and didn't report any injuries, told responding officers that he had stopped and didn’t see the train.
Crossings along the Canadian Pacific railroad were blocked from North Cedar Avenue to East Rice Lake Street, about nine blocks of railroad crossings, until about 6:30 p.m., according to police. The train could not resume until it was thoroughly checked by the railroad company and cleared for travel.
Canadian Pacific was not authorized to give a statement to their observations or actions, but did confirm that no members of the train crew were injured as a result of the crash.
Stowe was issued a citation for failing to stop not less than 10 feet from the tracks while a train or other on-track equipment was plainly visible and in hazardous proximity.