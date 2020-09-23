For Dave DuChene, Believet Canine Service Partners in Northfield offered him not only a dog but a lifeline.
“He saved my life,” said DuChene, a veteran and Faribault resident, looking down at Jack, his standard poodle. “ … My doctor said I suffered from PTSD, which I knew, so I say [Jack] saved my life.”
DuChene’s wife learned about Believet from Executive Director and founder Sam Daly, who she met at their church. She urged her husband to learn more about the program, which connects veterans with custom-trained assistance dogs, and he agreed to give it a chance. A year after being matched with his dog, he’s also a volunteer trainer, helping other veterans.
Another volunteer, Patty Benson, became involved with Believet after one of its dogs helped her husband, also veteran.
“It has helped him reclaim his freedom,” Benson said. “I’m very grateful.”
Volunteers train 10 to 12 assistance dogs per year for veterans in and far beyond Rice County. Daly reported over 30 veterans on the waiting list. Since it takes 18 months to train one service dog, some of these vets need to wait up to two years to receive their dog.
“What we do costs money just like any charity, but the return on investment is also relevant” Daly said. “The benefit of the community is in keeping families together and keeping veterans employed … Most people think this program is about the dogs, but really it’s about disabled vets and their families and giving them back their lives.”
April usually marks Believet’s biggest annual fundraiser, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented the event from happening. Daly said the organization is “OK for now” financially, but reduced funding could negatively impact 2021.
Daly started Believet in 2015 after serving as a civilian contractor attached to the U.S. Marine Corps. During deployments in Helmand Province in Afghanistan, Daly used labrador retriever military working dogs for battlefield detection of improvised explosives devices. He noticed the dogs providing comfort to the Marines, and that inspired his efforts back in the U.S.
“After that experience, it was a progression,” Daly said. “We’ve been training here in this location for 21 years. It wasn’t like we just started a new idea; we had a lot of background and training.”
Four main trainers bring four to 15 years of dog-training experience to Believet, and veterans must commit 120 hours of training after their dogs complete one year of training with volunteers. Believet staff matches veterans to dogs based on several factors, including activity level. An older veteran might benefit from a less active dog, for example.
George Wickstrom, a Believet board member, recounted a story of a veteran whose assistance dog, nuzzling up to him, disrupted his thoughts of suicide. According to Daly, that story applies to nearly all the vets who participate in the program. Almost all veterans involved in Believet use dogs that provide psychiatric services as opposed to physical services, but many psychiatric service dogs also offer practical skills.
“When you’ve been a veteran and seen the things we’ve seen, it’s hard on your system,” DuChene said. “You read about suicide … This is a way to prevent it.”
All Believet staff members undergo suicide prevention training and keep that top of mind. Rather than relying on medications to reduce the symptoms of PTSD, Believet looks at cortisol levels in conjunction with the assistance dogs. Daly explained that individuals with PTSD experience lower levels of cortisol, which helps the body respond to stress, but the dogs prove to increase those levels to a healthy baseline.
In addition to offering companionship, the assistance dogs are trained to perform specific behaviors that helps calm veterans. Dogs notice changes in their veterans, like sweating and raised voices, as signals to intervene. Since individuals with PTSD may experience difficulty controlling their behaviors, and therefore choose to isolate at home, Daly said the dogs help restore veterans’ confidence in going out.
“I’ve seen some remarkable things,” said Charles Kenow, a volunteer trainer and member of the Believet Board. “I know individuals who weren’t able to get out of the house but now speak before 200 people and go shopping. I think this is a great organization.”
Volunteer dog trainers also train dogs to to meet clients’ specific needs. Females with military sexual trauma make up about 50% of the clients, and their dogs learn behaviors specific to their needs.
Daly explained that if veterans suffer from vivid, traumatic dreams while sleeping, their dogs might awaken them in a comforting manner, by turning on the bedroom light and slowly removing the bedding. Dogs also learn how to retrieve security items, like a cell phone, if they fall in the snow.
“I think the organization is probably top-notch to any similar organization,” said Kevin Bauer of Dundas, who served 27 years in the U.S. Army. “… Sam not only runs the organization but talks to us individually and tells us what we need to do to get the dogs and become self-sufficient. It should be more widely known from what it really is.”