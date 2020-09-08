Despite the increase in use of the city’s parks and trails system, it has been a relatively quiet summer as a large number of events and programs have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Owatonna’s Parks and Recreation Department has seen a definite decline in revenue due to a loss in rentals and program participations, the interim director feels confident that the department will end the year in a good place budget-wise.
“We have had some revenue loss, but when you couple that with the less maintenance we have to do I feel overall from the Parks & Rec side we’ve managed pretty well with the budget,” said Troy Klecker. “Activities have been canceled, but that revenue loss has been offset by expenditures we haven’t had to make.”
When COVID-19 first started to directly impact southern Minnesota in March, Klecker said one of the city’s first priorities was delaying the hiring of seasonal staff. He said the city knew programming would be hit hard in the form of league play as a lot of associations wouldn’t be able to utilize the fields and baseball diamonds during certain state restrictions on competition and group gatherings. That limited the maintenance and upkeep that was normally done by seasonal part-time work.
“When all that first happened in March, we just continued to watch and monitor when activities would be allowed from the governor again and held off on hiring those part-time people,” Klecker said. “We just didn’t have the work for them that we typically would have, and that carried out for most of the summer. There is a lot that never happened this year.”
Owatonna was not alone in seeing both loss of revenue and savings in payroll cost for seasonal employees that were never brought on. In Faribault, Parks & Recreation Director Paul Peanasky said the city is seeing a 50% reduction in picnic shelter rentals compared to a typical summer.
“We typically have a lot of birthday parties and renting of rooms and gyms for different groups, but that is basically at a complete stand still for us,” Peanasky said, adding that department expenses won’t be near as high as in the past as they elected not to bring back most seasonal employees. “I don’t know if I could say it’s a full wash between the two, not yet anyway.”
Peanasky said at this point none of the cuts to the seasonal employees are being viewed as permanent and that the city hopes to return to 2019 staffing levels in 2021. Of course, that will all depend on what the future holds. Permanent changes to any rental and program fees are also being put either on hold or are very minimal.
“We did make minor changes to our fee structure in 2021, but a majority is on hold as we try to get through the process of getting people back into the programs again,” said Peanasky.
Klecker said Owatonna isn’t now planning on making any permanent changes to seasonal staff, but the reduction in rentals did allow the city to reevaluate how they handled certain rentals.
“The one light adjustment we made on rentals is we used to offer half day rentals at half price,” Klecker said, referring largely to pavilion structures in Owatonna’s parks. “What we found out was we would have to go in to clean and make it available if someone had it rented for the second half of that same day, and while we had less seasonal part-time staff and very few days where we had double half-day rentals, we decided to just rent it out on full days for people.”
With this adjustment, Klecker said people no longer will be rushed out of their rental even if there isn’t a second rental coming in later that day. He also said it allows those renting the spaces to be able to come early to decorate or set up if they like.
“It just makes it more efficient for us and allows the renters use for the whole day,” Klecker said. “We are not looking at modifying or changing any of our other fees right now.”