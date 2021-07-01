Area superintendents say an increase in state funding approved this week will help curb the deficits forcing them to cut millions from their budgets each year.
But that will only last until 2023. And, they say, budget adjustments will still be needed as the bill lacks long-term solutions.
School districts will receive approximately 2.5% more in their basic per-pupil funding next year and another 2% the year after. That will bring it above $6,800 per student by year two. Some districts with larger populations of low-income students or those with specific challenges receive additional funding based on specific challenges or levels of poverty in their areas. The bills still need to be passed by the House and Senate, and a full state budget must be in place by July 1.
Andrew Adams, Faribault Public Schools finance director, says the district is set to receive $575,000 under the agreement, which would bring FPS “a little closer” to balancing its budget.
Faribault Superintendent Todd Sesker noted the funding will likely reduce the number of cuts Faribault schools will need to make next spring. He said he is “very happy with that agreement,” adding that the size of the funding was unexpected and gives school districts more spending flexibility. Sesker noted that even with the expected increases, the state is still short on special education funding.
One reason why Faribault Public School still faces likely reductions, albeit possibly smaller than anticipated, is because of an ongoing decrease in enrollment. In February, the district had a $2.2 million deficit, and while federal COVID-19 relief funding offset about $850,000, the School Board still needed to make significant adjustments to bring things into balance, including $1 million in budget adjustments that reduced staff by 15.
Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad noted he is not sure how much the district will receive from the agreement if it is signed He added he is “grateful” for the additional funding, and, along with the $2.4-$2.5 million in federal dollars the district received through the American Rescue Plan for summer programming and other needs, helps Owatonna to avoid budget reductions.
However, Elstad said the agreement doesn’t stem the need to address the increasing cost of English learner and special education costs. For OPS alone, that cross-subsidy is $7 million annually.
Though District 24A Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, called the agreement an “adequate funding package,” he added that it was also “fairly straightforward” with not many reforms. Petersburg said he was also pleased the agreement didn’t include many mandates. He noted he expected the agreement because of the lack of legislative desire for a state government shutdown, adding “it was unfortunate” that the Legislature needed to enter a special session to come to such an agreement. He said the work of committee chairs between the regular and special session did not allow for much transparency and input but did make it easier to come to an agreement.
‘A lot of money and no mandates’
Senate Education Chair Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, in a Minnesota Public Radio News article, hailed the funding as the biggest investment in school aid in the past 15 years.
“Something the schools have been asking for for a long time: A lot of money and no mandates. And that is what we gave them,” he said.
The deal does not include a plan proposed by Senate Republicans to send public money to private schools.
Legislators leaders also offered the first details about a $250 million pandemic bonus program. Specific information is still scarce, but House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said a panel of nine will be set up to decide eligibility, award levels and other aspects, with a goal of having decisions around Labor Day. Seven of the nine panel members would have to agree on who should get money, which Hortman said is no easy task.
Deficits stem from failed federal pledge
Congress passed a broad law on educating children with special needs in 1975. At that time, the federal government promised to kick in a certain amount of funding to help cover the excess cost of meeting students’ individual education needs. However, that has often not been met: Sesker noted in recent years, federal funding has only been about 15% of the average per-student expenditure, less than half of what lawmakers originally envisioned, according to the independent education news organization EdWeek. The state of Minnesota contributes about 48%, leaving local districts paying the rest.
For Faribault and Northfield school districts, the amount the districts have paid due to the lack of outside funding, deemed a cross subsidy, has averaged approximately $5 million annually.
In Northfield, Superintendent Matt Hillmann said the district is “very grateful” for the agreement and ability of the Legislature to compromise despite being the only divided state government in the country. The school’s budget had been based on a lower projected increase in the basic funding formulas. He also praised the agreement for including millions of dollars for initiatives aimed at hiring more teachers of color. It also covers a handful of policy changes.
Hillmann noted though the $10.4 million the Legislature has agreed to provide for special education cross subsidy reductions and $4 million more to reduce the English language learning cross subsidy are needed, he said they are “fairly minor comparatively” to the cost of inflation and still do not solve long-term school funding challenges. The Legislature’s agreement to increase the basic formula by 2.45% still does not keep pace with inflation in the first five months of 2021 as set by the Consumer Pricing Index. Hillmann, however, said he was “pleased” that the automatic inflation adjuster made it to final negotiations and hopes a future Legislature passes the initiative.
Hillmann said the district will likely still need to make budget adjustments. In December, Northfield Public Schools projected a $1.9 million deficit for the 2021-22 fiscal year, a shortfall expected to lead to budget cuts. That shortage was especially noteworthy at NPS, a district that receives 70% of its funding from the state. Hillmann noted the district will work with stakeholders between now and the fall to gauge desired outcomes and form a five-year plan. Hillmann said that process is not about adding or reducing services but instead focus on ensuring the district funds its priorities.