OWATONNA — If there is a message the Owatonna school district wants to get out to the public about the upcoming bond referendum, it is that the district has listened and will continue to listen the public’s concerns and question.
And by way of continuing the listening process, the district on Wednesday initiated a series of gatherings, dubbed “Coffee and Conversations with Superintendent Elstad,” that will run through the months of September and October, leading up to the Nov. 5 referendum.
November’s vote comes on the heels of referendum that went before voters in May — a referendum that was narrowly defeated 5,762 to 5,642 or 50.52% to 49.47%.
“We listened since the last election,” Jeff Elstad said. “What’s changed? The need for a new high school still exists.”
But, he said, the referendum being brought to voters comes with a scaled-back plan and a lower cost. For example, under the May plan, the new high school would have roughly 342,000 square feet of space and would be able to serve a capacity of 1,700 students. But, Elstad said, the district has reduced the size of the building by reducing the number of students that the school could serve to 1,600.
“The enrollment for the next 10 years is projected to reach a high of 1,600, then level out to the 1,500 to 1,600 range,” Elstad said.
If the student population grows beyond the school’s capacity in subsequent years, the new school would be built in such a way that additions could be made, he said.
The reduction in the size of the building would also mean a reduction in the cost.
“If we reduce the number to 1,600, it will lower the price,” he said. “And that will lower the tax impact … The bottom line is that we want to get the tax impact as low as we can get it.”
The referendum voted on in May carried an original price tag of $138 million, which was reduced to $116 million, thanks to $22 million pledged to the project by local businesses, including a promise of $20 million in cash from Federated Insurance.
The referendum to be voted on in November asks voters to approve a $104 million bond to construct a new high school.
But the conversation on Wednesday centered less on the tax impact and more on what a new building would provide that the current building does not.
“There was a time when the one-room school house was functional,” Elstad said. “But the world students encounter now is different.”
To address those changing needs, the district is implementing a program called “Career Pathways.”
“That’s just a fancy word for giving kids more relevance when they’re in high school so when they get out they can start applying that stuff they’re learning,” Elstad said.
But in order to do that, Elstad said, classrooms need to be bigger in some cases and configured differently.
He gave the example of the current high school’s welding space, which he characterized as “very small.”
“We can’t put as many kids in there as want to take the classes,” he said.
And because the classroom is as small as it is, the technology is not up-to-date, he added.
Likewise, the building trades classes aren’t equipped with the amount of space or the type of equipment needed. Nor do the chemistry classes have the space and equipment they need.
“In chemistry, there is so much new equipment that would give much more relevant experience if we had lab spaces that were more equipped,” Elstad said. “I’m not saying we can’t go out and buy the equipment. But we don’t have the space or the infrastructure for that equipment.”
And that, Elstad said, is what a new high school is meant, in part, to address.
Another concern expressed by the public after May’s referendum, Elstad said, was what the district would do with the current high school. To address that concern, the district has put a second question on November’s ballot — a question that would come into play if and only if the first question about building a new high school was passed by voters.
The second question would allocate funds — $8 million — to repurpose the current high school for “district and/or community use,” including relocation of the district offices and the district maintenance shop, among other things.
Within the upcoming weeks, the district plans on releasing information about the proposed location of the new school as well as site plans and renderings of the school’s commons area, gymnasium and security. Lack of specific plans for the new school was also a concern raised by the public in the aftermath of May’s failed referendum.
Elstad wanted those at the coffee to looked at November’s referendum in a different way.
“We have to quit thinking of the school as something we pay for, but as something we invest in,” he said.